Hiker missing after monsoon floods hit Zion National Park. ‘She’s a good fighter’

A search continues for a 29-year-old woman believed to have been swept away by monsoon floods at Zion National Park that also left other hikers requiring rescue, rangers reported.

Fellow hikers reported Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson, Arizona, missing when she did not rejoin them after a flash flood Friday, Aug. 19, Zion National Park officials said in a news release.

Other hikers had to be rescued following the 2:15 p.m. flood in the Narrows area of the park, rangers said.

One hiker who was injured after being swept several hundred yards downstream was taken to a hospital, the release said.

Rescuers found other hikers stranded by high water and advised them to remain in place until the water receded, then assisted them across, rangers said.

Agnihotri had gone to hike the Narrows with friends on a visit to Utah, KSTU reported. The group split up after hearing about the floods, with some returning to the trailhead while she decided to continue, friend Mostafa Javadian told the station.

“She’s a good fighter,” Javadian told KSTU. “This is something that I think that she can make it because she doesn’t give up.”

But her brother, Pujan Agnihotri, told KUTV that he believes a video captured by a hiker shows his sister being swept away by raging floodwaters.

Several areas of the park remain closed as of Sunday, Aug. 21, while the search continues, rangers said.

“We believe it’s her.”



The brother of the AZ woman who went missing in ⁦@ZionNPS during flash floods on Friday, believes this video captured by a hiker is his sister, Jetal Agnihotri, 29. Rescue efforts continue in the park with a team of 20+ out searching. ⁦@KUTV2News⁩ pic.twitter.com/ngd2m0PG7w — Arielle Harrison (@ArielleHarrison) August 21, 2022

