Hiker found dead off-trail six days after going missing in New Jersey woods, cops say

A 41-year-old man missing for nearly a week in the New Jersey woods has been found dead, authorities told news outlets.

Hector Zamorano, of Mahwah, went for a walk on the morning of Sunday, Nov. 13, and headed into the Ramapo Valley Reservation, The Bergen Record reported.

Zamorano frequently visited the 4,000-acre park, hiking the wooded trails on his own without issue, his wife told investigators, the Record reported. He left home without his phone and didn’t say where he was going, but surveillance video suggested he went to the reserve.

Crews searched by ground, air and water for Zamorano but it was ultimately another hiker who found him on Saturday, Nov. 19, the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office told NJ.com.

Zamorano’s body was about a 40-minute walk into the reserve, and off of the trail, the outlet reported.

Investigators say there were no signs of foul play, The Daily Voice reported.

Zamorano, his wife and 9-year-old son emigrated to the U.S. from Chile last year, according to the outlet.

Mahwah, in far northeastern New Jersey, is about 30 miles north of Newark.

