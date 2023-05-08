Hiker found dead above waterfall after plunging 10 feet from trail, CA rescuers say

A hiker died after falling 10 feet from a waterfall on a California trail, according to a fire department.

Rescuers hiked half a mile to find the hiker 30 feet “above the base of the falls on a rock cropping” along the Woodland waterfall trail near Pine Mountain Club on Friday, May 5, the Kern County Fire Department said in a news release.

After reaching the hiker, first responders determined the hiker had died, the fire department said.

Rescuers said they removed the hiker from the area using an “elaborate rope system” before taking them to the coroner.

While trekking the Woodland waterfall trail, about 90 miles northwest of Los Angeles, hikers will encounter three waterfalls, according to hiking website Hiking Project.

