Hiker falls seriously sick in remote Smoky Mountains. Then help comes from the sky

A hiker fell seriously sick in a remote part of the Smoky Mountains — then help came from the sky, officials said.

The Tennessee National Guard said a helicopter was rushed into Great Smoky Mountains National Park as rescuers tried to reach the hiker. The mission brought the flight crew to an area near Clingmans Dome, the highest point in the park.

Crew members spotted the hiker on the ground, already receiving treatment from park rangers. Two paramedics from the helicopter got the person ready to get on board, officials said.

“After a few short minutes rendering aid, the hiker was connected to a rescue strop and hoisted into the Blackhawk helicopter hovering above,” the Tennessee Military Department wrote in an Aug. 16 news release.

The hourlong rescue was reported Aug. 15, about a mile and a half from Clingmans Dome. An observation tower sits at the summit of the dome, which has an elevation of more than 6,600 feet — the highest in Tennessee.

Officials in their news release didn’t say what made the hiker sick but said the person was flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. After landing, the patient was taken to the emergency room to receive care.

Great Smoky Mountains is one of the most popular national park sites, boasting almost 13 million visitors last year. It lies along the border of Tennessee and North Carolina.

How to be prepared while hiking

If you’re planning to hike, the National Park Service says there are 10 essentials you should take:

Navigation: Pack a map, compass and a GPS system. Make sure you study your route beforehand and understand how to use the tools.

Sun protection: Sunglasses, sunscreen and a hat can help protect your skin and eyes from UV rays.

Insulation: A jacket, hat, gloves, raincoat and thermal underwear can help you be prepared for rapidly changing weather conditions.

Illumination: A flashlight, lantern and headlamp can create light if you get stuck in the dark — and don’t forget to pack extra batteries.

First-aid supplies: It’s a good idea to have a first-aid kit on hand while hiking. Check the expiration date on items before you pack them.

Fire: Matches and a lighter can help start fire to act as an emergency signal in times of need.

Repair kit and tools: Duct tape, a knife, screwdriver and scissors can be helpful if items break during your hike or you need assistance.

Nutrition: You should pack an extra day’s worth of food in case something goes wrong. Park officials recommend having “salty and easy to digest snacks.”

Hydration: You should drink water often and before you feel thirsty if you’re hiking in hot weather. Keeping your body hydrated is “of utmost importance,” park officials said.

Emergency shelter: Packing a tent, space blanket, tarp and bivy can help you be prepared if severe weather breaks out or your plan takes a turn.

