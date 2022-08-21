Hiker Dies After Falling 100 Feet from a Trail at Columbia River Gorge in Oregon

OREGON, UNITED STATES - 2014/11/07: View of Multnomah Falls with foot bridge in the fall, a waterfall near Portland along the Columbia River Gorge in Oregon, USA. (Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A female hiker was pronounced dead on Friday after falling approximately 100 feet from a trail in the Columbia River Gorge in Oregon, authorities confirmed.

Around 1:15 p.m., officials from Multnomah County Sheriff's Office and Corbett Fire District received a report about a woman suffering from a head injury, according to a press release.

While en route, the officials were told the woman's injuries were life-threatening, and bystanders had administered CPR. Upon their arrival at the scene about 1.3 miles off the trailhead, the firefighters "pronounced the hiker deceased," the press release said.

"The woman was hiking with a group of friends on the Multnomah Falls-Larch Mountain Trail," the press release added.

Multnomah County Search & Rescue was dispatched to help the Medical Examiner's Office recover the woman's body, who will be identified "when the next of kin notifications are complete," the officials said.

Additionally, the team from Trauma Intervention Program Northwest was deployed to provide emotional support and mental health resources for those impacted by the fatal tragedy, per the press release.

Multnomah County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Columbia River Gorge is a popular spot for tourists, located just outside of Portland, Oregon. The river canyon spans 80 miles long and up to 4,000 feet deep, according to US Forest Service. The area also includes Multnomah waterfall, a place that attracts more than two million visitors each year, making it the "most visited natural recreation site in the Pacific Northwest," per the service's website.