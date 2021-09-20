Hiker Bumps into Tom Cruise as Actor Lands Helicopter During MI:7 Filming

Hiking is exhilarating at times. Beautiful landscapes make the climbs just worth it. But wouldn’t it be just mind-blowing, if while hiking, you get to see one of the biggest stars on this planet? Andras Katica was on a regular hike in the Lake District, unaware that his day-out was going to become

memorable for him. As Andras was enroute to the mountainous landscape, his attention was grabbed by a loud whirring noise of a copter. The helicopter revolving near the ground gradually descended and landed not very far from Andras. As soon as the copter touched the ground, a group of men emerged out of it, and among them was none other than Hollywood star Tom Cruise. “I wasn’t expecting to bump into Tom Cruise during my hike. I was totally flabbergasted when I realized who it was,” Andras told The Sun. He added, “He looked like he was having a great time but was also clearly involved in some serious work for the filming. He was very friendly and offered to have his picture taken.”

Like every sane person on seeing a Hollywood superstar, Andras captured the flabbergasting moment on his camera. In the video, the Mission Impossible actor is seen geared up with a parachute bag attached to him. Of course, it was a no-shocker since the actor is known to perform all his stunts himself.

Tom is seen waving and smiling in the video before he starts prepping up for a jump. Meanwhile, he offered Andras a picture with him and asked him if he could stop filming. The later parts of the video show Tom and his crew jumping off the cliff. Apparently, Tom and the team were in the area filming bits for his upcoming film, Mission Impossible 7, and came to Lake District to test a new ‘prototype wing.’

Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible 7 and Top Gun 2 will be featuring the theatres in 2022. A word on the street was that Tom will be collaborating with Space X and NASA to shoot some bits of his upcoming project ‘Edge of Tomorrow 2’ in space. How exciting is that? We bet not as much as bumping into Tom Cruise out of nowhere, right?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here