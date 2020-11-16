Hiker alive and well after 'dying' for 45 minutes

A hiker who was rescued after getting lost overnight in a US national park has been brought back to life despite his heart stopping for 45 minutes.

Michael Knapinski got lost in Mount Rainier national park in freezing conditions last weekend.

He was found and airlifted to a hospital in Seattle. He had a pulse when he arrived at hospital but then his heart stopped.

"He died while he was in the ER," Dr Jenelle Badulak told The Seattle Times.

The medical team performed CPR on Mr Knapinski and hooked him up to a extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine. This pumped blood from his body into a heart-lung machine that removed carbon dioxide, and then back inside him.

After around 45 minutes, his heart started again. Two days later, he woke up.

"He was crying and they were crying and I'm fairly sure I cried a little bit," said trauma nurse Whitney Holen.

"It was just really special to see someone that we had worked so hard on from start to finish to then wake up that dramatically and that impressively."

Mr Knapinski, who is still recovering, told CBS that he had started hiking after overcoming a serious drug addiction.

"I used to be a very unhealthy, sickly man and I got into hiking and it changed my lifestyle," he said, adding that the medical staff had refused to accept he was gone.

"They did one heck of a job at keeping me alive," he said.

