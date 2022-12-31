Go on a hike! Start a tradition on New Year's Day with these hiking trails.

Been munching on Christmas cookies or fried latkes for days? Setting a New Year’s resolution to exercise more often? Disappointed no bowl games are scheduled on New Year's Day?

Consider a "First Day Hike" instead.

Each year, the National Association of State Park Directors puts together guided hikes across the country to celebrate the first day of the new year and encourage Americans to get moving.

As California State Parks puts it: “What a better way to start 2023 than taking in spectacular views and breathing fresh air.”

Time spent in nature rejuvenates the mind and body and promotes mental and physical health. So here's what to know about "First Day Hike" and where you can find a good trail.

Where can you find a list of hikes?

The association maintains a list of all the planned hikes in the country with a map on its website here.

For example, hikes are planned at a dozen state parks in Arizona, and in Oregon, hikers will help begin a celebration of 100 years of Oregon State Parks.

On social media, use the hashtag #FirstDayHike to find hikes and see and share photos.

GUIDED HIKES BY STATE: Find a hike near you

Where did 'First Day Hikes' start?

The hiking program celebrated its 30th anniversary in January 2022. It started in the Massachusetts State Park system in 1992. Patrick Flynn, a former supervisor for Blue Hills Reservation near Milton, is credited with conceiving the idea.

Twenty years later, the program was launched nationally through the America’s State Parks alliance, with 400 hikes on New Year’s Day. Today, Canada’s parks also get in on the action.

Rangers lead about 100 people to a spot on the Wachusett Reservoir during the annual First Day Hike on Jan. 1, 2020 in Massachusetts.

State and national parks are popular places

Just how popular are they? The nation’s 8,565 state parks see more than 807 million visitors per year, according to the state park director’s association. Visitor have access to 14,672 trails in state parks, offering more than 52,600 miles of hiking.

Story continues

The National Park Service reported 297 million visitors at its 423 parks in 2021. New records for number of visitors were set in 44 parks.

Hiking as a family: This mom and grandma took an 18-mile hike with a baby

TIPS: 15 things you need to go hiking during the winter

Looking for solitude? These are the nation's top busiest parks.

If you don’t like sharing the trail with crowds, you might consider avoiding the nation’s most popular parks. Here’s the top 10 busiest, according to the National Park Service:

Blue Ridge Parkway - North Carolina and Virginia

Great Smoky Mountains National Park - North Carolina and Tennessee border

Golden Gate National Recreation Area - San Francisco Bay Area

Gateway National Recreation Area - New York City and New Jersey

Lake Mead National Recreation Area - Nevada and Arizona

George Washington Memorial Parkway - Virginia and Washington, D.C.

Natchez Trace Parkway - Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee

Lincoln Memorial - Washington, D.C.

Gulf Islands National Seashore - from Mississippi to Florida

Zion National Park - Utah

Protect yourself from the cold

Consider these tips from the American Hiking Society:

Wear layers you can take off or add to keep your body temperature on an even keel.

Wear a hat to hold in body heat and protect you from the sun.

Don’t forget sunscreen, especially if you’re hiking through snowy scenery that can reflect the sun.

If you’re hiking in really cold temperatures, protect your water from freezing by using a foam sleeve or carry it inside your jacket.

Before you go hiking, a few safety tips

Check the weather.

Know your trail conditions, staying clear of icy trails unless outfitted accordingly.

Let someone know your plans.

Remember the sun is still setting early.

Keep in mind visitors centers and restrooms could be closed in some locations.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: First Day Hike: Where to find a hiking trail on New Year's Day