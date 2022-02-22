HII Employees Honored at 36th Annual Black Engineer of the Year Award STEM Conference

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global engineering and defense technologies provider HII (NYSE:HII) announced today that seven employees from its Newport News Shipbuilding and Ingalls Shipbuilding divisions were recognized for achievements in the science, technology, engineering and math fields during the 36th annual Black Engineer of the Year Award STEM Global Competitiveness Conference.



“These employees represent the best of the best in STEM innovation,” said Edmond Hughes, Ingalls’ vice president, human resources and administration. “Their contributions enhance the capabilities and technologies HII delivers to our customers, and ultimately these engineers strengthen America’s national security.”

Six HII employees received the Modern Day Technology Leader award, which recognizes efforts in shaping the future of engineering, science and technology. They are:

Alonzo Smith , manager process improvement, Newport News Shipbuilding

Cainesha Holloway , engineer nuclear, Newport News Shipbuilding

Eric Scott , manager engineering, Newport News Shipbuilding

Randie Dyess , engineering technician, Newport News Shipbuilding

Tania Johnson , chief electrical engineer, Ingalls Shipbuilding

William Johnson, electrical engineer, Ingalls Shipbuilding

One other employee received the career achievement industry award, which recognizes significant achievements for engineering in industry and performance as a role model and mentor for minorities in technology. She is:

Thomasina Wright, director programs, Newport News Shipbuilding



A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file/beya-awards-2022.

“It is great to recognize these accomplished STEM recipients,” said Xavier Beale, vice president of trades at Newport News Shipbuilding. “Their contributions and talent have a real impact on shaping not only technology, but the shipbuilding team around them.”

