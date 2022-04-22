HII Announces Todd Corillo as New Media Relations Manager at Newport News Shipbuilding

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All-domain defense and technologies partner HII (NYSE:HII) announced today that Todd Corillo will join its corporate communications team as a manager of media relations May 9. He will serve as HII’s spokesperson for the company’s Newport News Shipbuilding division and report to HII’s corporate director of public affairs.

“As a Norfolk television anchor, Todd brings a wide range of media relations talent and communication expertise to our corporate communications team,” said Brooke Hart, HII’s executive vice president of communications. “His content development experience, knowledge of digital platforms, and existing relationships with local media and the Navy, positions him well for success in this new role and will be of great value to the team as we continue to communicate the growth of HII, while maintaining our core of shipbuilding.”

Todd Corillo
Todd Corillo


A high-resolution photo accompanying this news release is available for download at: https://newsroom.hii.com/releases/todd-corillo-media-relations.

As spokesperson for Newport News Shipbuilding, Corillo will focus on facilitating themes and messages to support the division’s programs, people and capabilities, community relations engagements, respond to media queries from local and trade media and more.

Since 2012, Corillo has worked in Hampton Roads as a TV news anchor for WTKR News 3, where he also led military coverage. In that role, he took viewers inside defense operations across domains, highlighting the stories of military service members and those who support them.

Corillo holds a bachelor’s degree from The College of William and Mary and an MBA from ECPI University.

HII is an all-domain defense and technologies partner, recognized worldwide as America’s largest shipbuilder. With a 135-year history of trusted partnerships in advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities ranging from the most powerful and survivable naval ships ever built, to unmanned systems, ISR and AI/ML analytics. HII leads the industry in mission-driven solutions that support and enable an all-domain force. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s skilled workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information please visit:

Contact:
Danny Hernandez
Danny.J.Hernandez@hii-co.com
(202) 580-9086


