HII Announces Kimberly Aguillard as New Media Relations Manager at Ingalls Shipbuilding

PASCAGOULA, Miss., April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All-domain defense and technologies partner HII (NYSE:HII) announced today that Kimberly Aguillard has joined its corporate communications team as a manager of media relations. She will serve as HII’s spokesperson for Ingalls Shipbuilding, a division of America’s largest shipbuilder, and report to HII’s corporate director of public affairs.



“Kimberly brings energy and a wide range of communications expertise to our corporate communications team,” said Brooke Hart, HII’s executive vice president of communications. “Her engagement experience with the Gulf Coast community, knowledge of media relations and social media marketing, and existing relationships with local media give her a unique skill-set that we are excited to have represent the best shipbuilders in America.”

A high resolution photo accompanying this news release is available for download at: https://newsroom.hii.com/releases/kimberly-aguillard-media-relations.

As spokesperson for Ingalls Shipbuilding, Aguillard will focus on facilitating themes and messages to support the division’s programs, people and capabilities, community relations engagements, and respond to media queries from local and trade media.

Prior to joining HII, Aguillard served as manager of marketing and media relations for the Mississippi State Port Authority at Gulfport since 2014. She also served in nonprofit marketing and social media management positions in the Gulf Coast region. Aguillard holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communication from Loyola University New Orleans and received, in 2017, an accreditation in public relations from the Universal Accreditation Board.

Aguillard was the recipient of the “Young Careerist of the Year” award in 2021, presented by Lighthouse Business and Professional Women and has received multiple state, regional and national awards for public relations planning from the Southern Public Relations Federation, Public Relations Association of Mississippi and the American Association of Port Authorities. She is currently serving on the board of Mississippi Enterprise for Technology.

HII is an all-domain defense and technologies partner, recognized worldwide as America’s largest shipbuilder. With a 135-year history of trusted partnerships in advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities ranging from the most powerful and survivable naval ships ever built, to unmanned systems, ISR and AI/ML analytics. HII leads the industry in mission-driven solutions that support and enable an all-domain force. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s skilled workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information please visit:

