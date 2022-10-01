Higuain scores late winner to spoil Toronto FC's final home game of season

·4 min read

TORONTO — Gonzalo Higuaín came through at just the right time as his 86th-minute goal lifted Inter Miami CF to a 1-0 win to spoil Toronto FC's final home game of the season on Friday.

Higuaín’s goal was the culmination of a very strong second half by Miami (13-13-6), which was in desperate need of a victory having entered the game holding onto the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference by way of a tiebreaker.

Miami controlled the ball throughout the game, finishing with 59 per cent possession. However, Toronto (9-17-7) was able to hang with the visitors, especially in the first half.

“I thought the first half was good,” said Toronto head coach Bob Bradley after the game. “(We) created some really good chances, got into the box in a bunch of different ways.”

TFC had the majority of the quality scoring chances in the opening 45 minutes, most of which came from the feet of Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian star was the architect of several strong challenges from the Toronto side, but Miami's defence matched even his best efforts.

“I thought we had more chances in the first half, and we didn’t score,” said Bernardeschi after the loss. “I’m very sorry for this game, because it was the last game at home, in front of our fans.”

Toronto’s raucous crowd brought the energy throughout the match, but it was Miami who came out for the second half with a renewed spark. The visitors turned their game-long possession advantage into serious threats against Toronto goalkeeper Quentin Westberg, who made two saves in the opening half.

Westberg’s strong play was an encouraging sign for the Reds, despite the loss. TFC had allowed four goals in each of their last three contests entering Friday night.

“He made a couple of big saves prior to the goal,” said Bradley. “In the second half, when we needed him, he made a couple of plays that were important.”

The Toronto 'keeper’s best moment came in the 73rd minute as Miami forward Ariel Lassiter came through the defence on a near breakaway, only to be stopped cold. Toronto defender Richie Laryea was able to clear the follow-up attempt.

Despite earning several quality scoring chances throughout the game, both sides had trouble converting them into goals.

After a tentative opening 10 minutes, the two teams began to open up as play started to flow more smoothly. A Michael Bradley steal set up the first great scoring chance of the game, but a staunch defensive effort from Miami prevented Toronto from getting off a quality shot.

The action continued from there, as both sides traded opportunities throughout the first half.

Both 'keepers had their moments to shine in the opening 45 minutes, as Miami’s Drake Callender made several strong saves, including one in the 36th minute on Bernardeschi. The Toronto forward took a strong shot that deflected off a Miami defender and looked set to be the match’s first goal, but Callender made a diving save to keep the game scoreless.

TFC was able to threaten Miami with more chances after Higuaín’s goal, but none of them materialized into a game-tying score.

Toronto's inability to put the ball in the back of the net sent supporters home with little to be cheerful about on Fan Appreciation Night at BMO Field, something that didn’t sit well with Bob Bradley.

“It’s awesome to see the fans game in and game out,” said the Toronto coach. “I think we’ve been able to give them a few moments of the football that they deserve, but not enough moments.

“These fans deserve a team that’s going to compete at the top part of the league, and we know that.”

The loss marks the end of TFC's home schedule for 2022, as the team will miss the playoffs for the second consecutive season. Toronto will play the Philadelphia Union on Oct. 9 in its final outing of the regular season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2022.

Griffin Porter, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • ‘The owners trust me’: Under-fire Brendan Rodgers adamant he is best man for Leicester

    The Foxes have lost their last six games to sit bottom of the Premier League table.

  • Islanders focused on bouncing back, returning to playoffs

    After missing the playoffs for the first time in four years, the New York Islanders had a long offseason to reflect on what went wrong. With a new coach and mostly the same roster that reached the Stanley Cup semifinals the previous two years, they are ready for a fresh start. “It was nice to reset, have a longer summer to regroup,” center Brock Nelson said. “I think everyone has the belief and confidence in the group that we have. ... We’re not too far removed from a couple of pretty good runs

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Ducks counting on talented young core to lead playoff flight

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Some of the most exciting young players in hockey are wearing the Anaheim Ducks' sweater this winter. Their fans are hoping they'll also be wearing it closer to the summer while ending the Ducks' four-year playoff drought. Trevor Zegras, Troy Terry, Jamie Drysdale, Isac Lundeström, Mason McTavish and Olen Zellweger comprise an enviable young core of talent, and the Ducks intend to build their future on it. They still need all their young stars to take a step forward as the

  • Raptors had a refreshingly positive offseason in a league that did not

    Amid a tumultuous NBA offseason full of negativity and controversy, the Raptors and their players did a whole lot of good this summer.

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Former Team Canada goaltender Sami Jo Small named president of PHF's Toronto Six

    TORONTO — Former Canadian women's hockey team goalie Sami Jo Small has been appointed president of the Premier Hockey Federation's Toronto Six. The 46-year-old from Winnipeg joins general manager Angela James and head coach Geraldine Heaney at the helm of the Six, which will start its third PHF season in November. Small, who won Olympic gold medals with Canada in both 2002 and 2006 as well as four world championship gold, co-founded the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) that operated for a d

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • Argos Carnell IV and Bethel-Thompson, Stamps QB Maier net CFL top performer honours

    TORONTO — Defensive back Maurice Carnell IV and quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, along with Calgary Stampeders quarterback Jake Maier were named the CFL's top performers Tuesday. Carnell IV earned top-performer honours after registering two interceptions — one returned 35 yards for a TD — in Toronto's 45-15 road win over the Ottawa Redblacks. He also had five tackles and a pass knock-down as the Argos clinched a home playoff game with the victory. Maier was named the second top performer afte

  • Blue Jays veterans explain how to approach the pressure of MLB playoffs

    George Springer, a veteran of 63 playoff games, believes the Blue Jays have what it takes to make noise in October.

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Treaty 6 First Nations woman 1st to join NHL's Winnipeg Jets as collegiate scout

    The Winnipeg Jets have hired its first First Nations woman from Treaty 6 territory in Saskatchewan. Sydney Daniels, 27, is joining the National Hockey League team as a college scout, but the woman from the Mistawasis Nehiyawak First Nation has already enjoyed a long hockey career. Daniels grew up in the United States for most of her life and attended Harvard University, where she was captain of the Harvard Crimson hockey team. When her playing career in the National Collegiate Athletic Associati

  • Re-energized Canadian women's basketball team sets sights on World Cup podium

    There wasn't much time for things to come together for Canada at the World Cup. Grouped with the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers from the Olympics, and under the tutelage of a new head coach in Victor Lapeña, the fourth-ranked Canadian women's basketball team could have been forgiven for counting moral victories at the tournament in Australia. Instead, Canada reeled off three straight wins to open the tournament, eventually finishing 4-1 to place second in its group. Now, not only are

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Carleton has 27 points to lead Canada to win over Mali at FIBA women's World Cup

    SYDNEY, Australia — Bridget Carleton poured in 27 points to lead Canada's women's basketball team to an 88-65 over Mali at the FIBA World Cup on Tuesday. The victory guaranteed a crucial top-two finish in Group B for the Canadians, who will avoid both the United States (5-0) and China (4-1) in Thursday's quarterfinals. Instead, Canada (4-1) will meet Puerto Rico (2-3) on Thursday. Kayla Alexander had 19 points and 14 rebounds for the No. 4 Canadians (4-1), in their final game of the preliminary

  • Donato scores in OT as Seattle Kraken edge Vancouver Canucks 4-3

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't a game that mattered in the standings, but head coach Bruce Boudreau was still disappointed in how his Vancouver Canucks let a third-period lead evaporate on Thursday. Coming into the final frame, the Canucks were up 3-1 on the visiting Seattle Kraken. Twenty minutes later, the game was tied, forcing overtime, where Ryan Donato scored to give the Kraken a 4-3 comeback win in the pre-season matchup. “That’s what we talked about in between periods, is winning teams protect th