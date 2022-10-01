Higuain scores late winner to spoil Toronto FC's final home game of season

TORONTO — Gonzalo Higuaín came through at just the right time as his 86th minute goal lifted Inter Miami CF to a 1-0 win to spoil Toronto FC's final home game of the season on Friday.

Higuaín’s goal was the culmination of a very strong second half by Miami (13-13-6), which was in desperate need of a victory having entered the game holding onto the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference by way of a tiebreaker.

Miami controlled the ball throughout the game, finishing with 59 per cent possession. However, Toronto (9-17-7) was able to hang with the visitors, especially in the first half.

TFC had the majority of the quality scoring chances in the opening 45 minutes, most of which came from the feet of Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian star was the architect of several strong challenges from the Toronto side, but Miami's defence matched even his best efforts.

Miami came out for the second half with a renewed energy, turning their game-long possession advantage into serious threats against Toronto goalkeeper Quentin Westberg, who made two saves in the opening half.

His strong play was an encouraging sign for the Reds, despite the loss. TFC had allowed four goals in each of their last three contests entering Friday night.

Westberg's best effort came in the 73rd minute as Miami forward Ariel Lassiter came through the defence on a near breakaway, only to be stopped cold. Toronto defender Richie Laryea was able to clear the follow-up attempt.

Despite earning several quality scoring chances throughout the game, both sides had trouble converting them into goals.

After a tentative opening 10 minutes, both sides began to open up as play started to flow more smoothly. A Michael Bradley steal set up the first great scoring chance of the game, but a staunch defensive effort from Miami prevented Toronto from getting off a quality shot.

The action continued from there, as the two sides began to trade opportunities throughout the first half.

Both 'keepers had their moments to shine in the opening 45 minutes, as Miami’s Drake Callender made several strong saves, including one in the 36th minute on Bernardeschi. The Toronto forward took a strong shot that deflected off a Miami defender and looked set to be the match’s first goal, but Callender made a diving save to keep the game scoreless.

TFC was able to threaten Callender with more chances after Higuaín’s goal, but none of them materialized into a game-tying goal.

The loss marks the end of Toronto's home schedule for 2022, as the team will miss the playoffs for the second consecutive season. TFC will play the Philadelphia Union on Oct. 9 in its final outing of the regular season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2022.

Griffin Porter, The Canadian Press