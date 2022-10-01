Higuaín's late goal lifts Miami over Toronto FC 1-0

·1 min read

TORONTO (AP) — Gonzalo Higuaín scored in the 86th minute to give Miami a 1-0 victory over Toronto FC on Friday night.

Miami (13-13-6), which entered holding onto the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, has won two straight and is tied with Orlando City for sixth place in the conference standings with 45 points. Miami concludes it regular season with home matches against Orlando City and Montreal.

Higuaín tapped in his shot just inside the right post and into the back of the net for his 14th goal of the season. Higuaín has scored 12 goals in his last 14 matches.

Toronto (9-17-7) entered having already been eliminated from the playoffs for the second straight season. Toronto concludes it regular reason with a home match against Philadelphia.

Quentin Westberg had five saves for Toronto.

Miami beat Toronto in the last meeting, 2-1 on Aug. 20.

The Associated Press

