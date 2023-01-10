Highwoods to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results Tuesday, February 7th
Conference Call
Wednesday, February 8th, at 11:00 A.M.
RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results on Tuesday, February 7th, after the market closes.
A conference call will be held the next day, Wednesday, February 8th, at 11:00 A.M. Eastern time.
For US/Canada callers, dial (800) 756-3565. A live, listen-only webcast can be accessed through the Company’s website at www.highwoods.com under the “Investors” section. A replay of the call will also be available on the Company’s website.
Planned Dates for Financial Releases and Conference Calls in 2023
The Company has set the following dates for the release of its 2023 financial results. Quarterly financial releases will be distributed after the market closes and conference calls will be held at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time.
Quarter
Tuesday Release
Wednesday Call
First
April 25
April 26
Second
July 25
July 26
Third
October 24
October 25
About Highwoods
Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at www.highwoods.com.
