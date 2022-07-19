Highwoods Enters Dallas Market

Highwoods Properties, Inc.

Forms 50/50 Joint Ventures with Granite Properties for

Trophy Developments in Two Dallas BBDs

$660M Total Anticipated Investment (at 100%)

Project BBD Own % SF Pre-

Leased % Estimated

Completion

Date Estimated

Stabilization

Date Granite Park Six Frisco/Plano 50 % 422,000 12 % 4Q2023 1Q2026 23Springs Uptown 50 % 642,000 17 % 1Q2025 1Q2028

Plans to Exit Pittsburgh Market

Dallas Market Entry Expected to be Funded Through

Pittsburgh Asset Sales Over Next Few Years

RALEIGH, N.C., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has entered the Dallas market through the formation of joint ventures with Granite Properties for Granite Park Six, a multi-customer office development comprising 422,000 square feet in the vibrant Frisco/Plano BBD, and 23Springs, a mixed-use development encompassing 626,000 square feet of multi-customer office and 16,000 square feet of retail in the heart of the dynamic Uptown Dallas BBD. Highwoods owns a 50% interest in each of the joint ventures.

Construction of Granite Park Six, which is 12% pre-leased, began in the fourth quarter of 2021 with a scheduled completion date in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a pro forma stabilization date in the first quarter of 2026. Construction of 23Springs, which is 17% pre-leased, began in the second quarter of 2022 with a scheduled completion date in the first quarter of 2025 and a pro forma stabilization date in the first quarter of 2028. 23Springs and Granite Park Six are designed with a commitment to sustainability and wellness and are pursuing LEED and Fitwel certifications.

On a combined basis, the total anticipated investment for the projects is expected to be approximately $660 million (at 100%). The joint ventures have obtained construction loans for both projects for approximately 60% of the anticipated development costs. The Company’s 50% share of the equity required to fund the development projects is approximately $130 million.

Ted Klinck, President and CEO, stated, “Today’s announcement is consistent with our long-term strategic plan of owning the highest quality office buildings in the BBDs of markets with favorable economic and demographic trends. With its strong, diverse and growing economy, Dallas has been at the top of our list for future market expansion. We are excited about the opportunity to build and grow a strong presence in Dallas with our combination of proven development expertise, strong asset management platform and highly-regarded brand.

We are also thrilled to partner with Granite Properties on the Granite Park Six and 23Springs developments. Granite Properties is a prestigious privately-held commercial real estate investment, development and management company with deep roots in Dallas and, like us, a winner of NAIOP’s Developer of the Year award. Most importantly, we share the same vision of creating extraordinary customer experiences through mixed-use environments, rich amenities, customer-centric service and innovative wellness features – what we call work-placemaking.”

The Company’s long-term plan is to fund its entry into Dallas, including funding its share of Granite Park Six and 23Springs, by exiting the Pittsburgh market. The Company’s Pittsburgh assets, which consist of 2,155,000 square feet of office that was 92.9% occupied as of March 31, 2022, represent approximately 6% of the Company’s overall GAAP net operating income.

Mr. Klinck stated “Our plan is to effectively fund our initial entry into Dallas, a high-growth market with significant future upside opportunities, by selling our assets in Pittsburgh over the next few years. Importantly, once completed, the stabilization of our new development projects in Dallas and our Pittsburgh market exit, coupled with anticipated G&A savings, is expected to be roughly leverage-neutral and accretive to our cash flows, while improving the quality of our portfolio and providing higher growth over time.”

The Company can provide no assurances, however, that it will dispose of any of its assets in Pittsburgh on favorable terms, or at all, because the dispositions are subject to the negotiation and execution of sale agreements and would then be subject to the buyers’ completion of satisfactory due diligence and other customary closing conditions. Because the Company will now classify its assets in Pittsburgh as non-core, the Company’s net income in the second quarter of 2022 will include a non-FFO impairment charge of $35.0 million to lower the carrying amount of certain assets (including accrued straight-line rents receivable and deferred leasing costs) in Pittsburgh to their estimated fair value less cost to sell.

A presentation highlighting these investment activities can be accessed through the link below and in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.highwoods.com .

