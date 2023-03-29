Highwire PR welcomes Joe Hamrahi as chief financial officer

Highwire Public Relations

Industry veteran enlisted to help drive growth and accelerate new service offerings and acquisitions

Joe Hamrahi, Highwire CFO

Joe Hamrahi, Highwire CFO

SAN FRANCISCO, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwire PR , a high-impact communications & marketing partner for global technology and healthcare companies, announced today that Joe Hamrahi has joined the company as its chief financial officer.



In this role, Hamrahi will be responsible for leading Highwire’s financial operations as the company continues to expand. He will help Highwire pursue additive services while exploring strategic additions and partnerships, further expanding the company’s digital marketing services, analytics capabilities and healthcare offerings.

“Joe has the experience, energy and passion that will be invaluable in our next phase of growth,” said Kathleen Gratehouse, principal and co-founder of Highwire PR. “His success in scaling businesses of our size as well as conducting successful M&A efforts will be vital as we execute on our long-term vision.”

Hamrahi joins Highwire from M Booth and Next 15 where he held roles including chief financial officer and chief operating officer, and U.S. commercial director, respectively. At M Booth, he was a key member of the executive team that successfully grew both M Booth and M Booth Health over the past two decades.

“Highwire is a standout company given its reputation and success over the last 15 years, matched with its equal commitment to positive workplace culture and diversity,” said Hamrahi. “I’m confident that I’ve found the best place for the next chapter of my career.”

Hamrahi’s hire follows a strategic investment in Highwire from Shamrock Capital in late 2022.

About Highwire

Highwire is an inclusive strategic communications and digital marketing partner designed for category leaders across the technology and healthcare sectors. With roots in journalism and Silicon Valley, Highwire sets the standard for high-impact communications and marketing connecting reputation to revenue. Highwire’s fully integrated programs leverage digital and social media channels, media relations, and editorial and creative services to drive businesses forward. Highwire's client portfolio includes leaders in enterprise and B2B technology, AI, cybersecurity, energy and financial services. In healthcare, clients span medtech, diagnostics, primary care, behavioral health, remote care platforms and more. For more information, please visit www.highwirepr.com or @highwirepr.

Story continues

Contact

Natalie Pacini

Natalie (at) highwirepr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/074f49f3-7012-4aae-98a9-8975ba51e16f



