Highways England referred to CPS over smart motorway death

A coroner investigating a smart motorway death has referred Highways England to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to consider if manslaughter charges are appropriate.

Grandmother Nargis Begum, 62, from Sheffield, died on the M1 in South Yorkshire, near Woodhall Services, in September 2018.

She had exited a broken down Nissan Qashqai car and was waiting for help when another vehicle collided with the Nissan, causing it to plough into her.

At a pre-inquest review hearing at Doncaster Coroner’s Court on Thursday, senior coroner Nicola Mundy said the length of time the stationary vehicle went undetected was among the reasons for her decision.

Nargis Begum inquest
Nargis Begum.

Ms Mundy was told at a previous hearing that 16 minutes elapsed between the Nissan breaking down and the collision.

It took a further six minutes before warning signs were activated.

Outlining other factors in her referral of the case to the CPS, Ms Mundy described how “nobody has responsibility for monitoring cameras” relaying footage of smart motorways.

She added that there is a “distinct lack of knowledge and education of drivers in the region” in relation to how the “onus is on them” to report incidents.

