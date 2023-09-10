Highway supports for evacuees returning to N.W.T. to end Monday

Morning dawns over the checkpoint outside Yellowknife Wednesday. The N.W.T. government says that by 8 a.m. Monday, tow trucks will no longer patrol the highway, and motorists will no longer be able to access emergency fuel. (Joshua McLean/CBC - image credit)

The Northwest Territories government says highway support services previously in place for the safe re-entry of evacuees will end Monday.

With most Yellowknife evacuees back home, traffic flow is expected to return to normal by the end of the weekend, the government said in an update posted to its website on Sunday.

The N.W.T. government says that by 8 a.m. Monday, tow trucks will no longer patrol the highway.

It also says motorists will no longer be able to access emergency fuel.

Cars lined up at the check-point back into Yellowknife as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. At 11 a.m. the evacuation order lifted for Yellowknife, Dettah, Ndilǫ and the Ingraham Trail and the first cars began crossing into city limits.

Cars lined up at the check-point back into Yellowknife at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, waiting for the evacuation order to lift at noon that day. (Kate Kyle/CBC)

Temporary portable washrooms previously set up at the Rae Access Road, North Arm Park, Fort Providence and the Deh Cho Bridge will be removed.

In an update posted to N.W.T. Fire's Facebook page, the government warns of "aggressive fire weather" expected Sunday, which could impact highway conditions.

"Smoky conditions are also expected around these fires today, and could impact visibility around the highway for both crews and the public," reads the Facebook post.

"Please, drive slowly and be on alert for crews working."

Additional police resources are on highways in the territory to ensure crews are safe and are ticketing speeders.

On Saturday, N.W.T. Fire said it was having "severe problems" with people speeding on Highway 1, and that it was putting fire crews in danger.

With intermittent closures on N.W.T. highways, up-to-date information on road conditions can be found here.