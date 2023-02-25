Highway Code ‘needs an update’ to protect pedestrians from cyclists

The junction near Old Street station where mother-of-two Kim Briggs was killed following a collision with a cyclist in 2016 - Jamie Lorriman for the Telegraph

Pedestrians need protecting from cyclists with new laws to match the updated Highway Code, a barrister commissioned by the Government has said.

Laura Thomas was asked by the Department for Transport to produce an independent report into whether a new law should be introduced for cyclists who cause death or serious injury.

Her 37-page report published in 2018 concluded there was a “persuasive case” for cyclists who kill or injure pedestrians to face laws similar to those brought against motorists.

But despite the Government repeatedly saying legislation would be updated, new charges have not been introduced.

Now, Ms Thomas has told the Telegraph that ministers need to “review this important issue as the risk to pedestrians does not appear to have abated”.

Her comments come after an 89-year-old pedestrian was hit by a cyclist and died earlier this month in Linlithgow, West Lothian. Two months ago, an 82-year-old woman died after being hit by a cyclist on a canal towpath in Oxford. While investigations are ongoing, neither cyclists, who were both unhurt, have been arrested or charged with any offence.

Under current laws, a cyclist who kills can be prosecuted and jailed for up to two years under a Victorian law for “furious and wanton driving” intended for horse drawn carriages. However, motorists face a life sentence if charged and convicted of causing death by dangerous driving.

Pedestrians ‘most likely to be injured’

Ms Thomas’s review, commissioned after Kim Briggs, 44, was killed in 2016 after being hit by a cyclist riding an illegal bike, found that “the use of a historic offence aimed at carriage driving does not fit with the modern approach to road safety.”

Now she believes that recent changes to the Highway Code stating that pedestrians are the most vulnerable may require laws to match.

She said: “There has been a recent and relevant change to The Highway Code, most notably the introduction of the ‘hierarchy of road users’ which states that the road users most likely to be injured in the event of a collision are pedestrians, cyclists, horse riders and motorcyclists, with children, older adults and disabled people being more at risk.

“Rule H1 specifically acknowledges that ‘cyclists, horse riders and drivers of horse drawn vehicles likewise have a responsibility to reduce danger to pedestrians’.

“Perhaps it’s time to revisit this important issue, as the risk to pedestrians does not appear to have abated.”

Mrs Briggs’s widower, Matt, added: “Six years have passed since Laura Thomas’s report and still nothing has been done to introduce this simple but powerful law. This is despite Grant Shapps, the then secretary of state for transport, twice announcing to the media last year that new laws would be introduced.

“This is a simple legal matter. It faces no logical, intelligent or credible opposition and has the overwhelming support of the public. I implore the Government to do the right thing and introduce this legislation without further delay.”

Richard Holden, the roads minister, has written to the relative of a woman killed by a cyclist, acknowledging that the planned law change “has taken a very long time”.

The minister told the family of Jane Stone, who was killed after being struck by a cyclist on a pavement, that “it is very important that we get this right”, adding how he is “considering bringing forward legislation to introduce new offences around dangerous cycling” to “improve the safety of all road and pavement users.”

Stewart McGinn was jailed for a year for “wanton and furious driving” after travelling at speed on a pavement in Monmouth. After hitting the 79-year-old woman he rode off.

A Department for Transport spokesman said: “We are committed to improving road safety, and plan to publish our response to the cycling offences consultation as soon as we can.”