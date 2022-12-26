A highway bus crash in Canada reportedly killed 4 people and injured more than 30

Sindhu Sundar
·1 min read
Stock image of an icy road
Steve Cicero/Reuters.

  • A fatal bus crash in Western Canada reportedly killed four people and injured several people.

  • The crash took place in British Columbia on a highway near Merritt, the AP reported.

  • At least eight people were hospitalized and many more were injured, according to the report.

A fatal bus crash on a highway in Canada took place amid extreme cold weather that created treacherous road conditions, according to multiple news reports.

Four people died and at least 36 were injured in the crash on Dec. 24, according to a report by the Associated Press. Following the crash, more than 50 people were taken to seek care at three hospitals, according to a Tweet early Sunday morning by Interior Health, an agency in British Columbia, Canada, where the accident reportedly took place.

Representatives for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment on Sunday night.

The Canadian government has issued a freezing rain warning for roads in the area until Monday.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous," according to the warning. "Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions."

Read the original article on Insider

