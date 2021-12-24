Highway 21 closed in both directions south of Stanley due to avalanche danger

A stretch of Highway 21 between Lowman and Stanley has been closed to traffic in both directions due to avalanche danger, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.

Between Grandjean and Banner Summit — a stretch between 35 and 23 miles south of Stanley — the road has been closed since shortly after 5 p.m., according to the ITD website.

ITD announced the road will be closed “until further notice” on its website, and that conditions will be reassessed at 7 a.m. on Friday.

The highway connects southbound travels leaving Stanley with Boise County and the Treasure Valley, and the affected stretch is sometimes called Avalanche Alley.

On Thursday morning, the National Weather Service’s Boise office forecasted lots of snow in the mountains of Central Idaho between Thursday morning and Saturday afternoon. The office predicted between six and ten inches of snow in Lowman and between 14 and 18 inches in Stanley, according to a tweet.

In March 2019, the same stretch of highway closed after an avalanche buried it under 40 feet of snow.