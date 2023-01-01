Highway 168 four-lane to Shaver Lake remains shut down after rockslide worsens

The California Highway Patrol on Sunday continued to monitor a rockslide that closed Highway 168, blocking access to Shaver Lake and other High Sierra destinations.

The slide, which occurred Saturday, was at the 2,500-foot level.

About 1:30 a.m. Sunday, the CHP reported that the slide had doubled in size during the latest round of heavy rainfall. By late morning, there was still no word on when the road might reopen.

Even emergency vehicles were unable to use the roadway. All traffic up and down the pass was being routed to Auberry Road.

No injuries or other damage was reported.