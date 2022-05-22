Highway 101 lane closed due to vegetation fire ’racing up the hill,’ CHP says

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

One lane of southbound Highway 101 was closed Sunday morning due to a vegetation fire.

Cal Fire and the California Highway Patrol are responding to a vegetation fire that broke out along Hwy 101 Sunday morning.

The fire was reported around 9:23 a.m. Sunday near the intersection Laetitia Vineyard Drive and Los Berros Road, according to the emergency response app PulsePoint.

Cal Fire tweeted at 9:38 a.m. that the fire was currently around a quarter acre and had the potential to grow to two acres.

“Use caution while driving in the area,” Cal Fire SLO said in the tweet.

The No. 2 lane on the southbound Hwy 101 was closed as of 10:30 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol dispatch logs.

CHP dispatch logs said that there was a “lot of brush burning away from (the) freeway” and the fire was “racing up the hill.”