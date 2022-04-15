Highway 101 crash, car fire blocks traffic below Cuesta Grade

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

One lane of Highway 101 near the Cuesta Grade was closed following a vehicle collision and fire Friday afternoon.

According to a tweet by Caltrans District 5, the northbound right lane of the highway was closed at the bottom of the Grade as of 4 p.m. due to a crash in the area.

Northbound #US101 near SLO, at the bottom of the Cuesta Grade, a vehicle collision and fire has resulted in the closure of the #2 (right) lane. No estimated time for reopening. Please use caution during your commute. — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) April 15, 2022

There is no estimated time for reopening.

A vehicle into a tree was reported on the CHP traffic incident report website around 3:20 p.m. According to CHP, the tree and surrounding brush caught fire soon after.

Heavy traffic was reported along the highway through San Luis Obispo on Friday afternoon, with cars backed up past the Prado Road exit, according to Caltrans Quickmaps.