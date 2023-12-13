‘Hightown’ To End With Season 3 on Starz

The third season of “Hightown” will be its last, Starz announced on Tuesday.

The series, which launched in 2020, follows Jackie Quiñonez’s (Monica Raymund) daily struggle to stay sober while taking on the opioid crisis that is sweeping Cape Cod. Season 2 picked up with Jackie, who sets out to prove herself as a cop and avenge the death of her best friend, Junior (Shane Harper). All the while, the town faces a new deadly drug called Great White.

In this upcoming season, Starz teases “everyone will face a deep reckoning” when the bad guys and corruption arise from all sides. “Beliefs and loyalties will be tested, and Jackie will have to learn to stand by herself and for what she believes in,” reads the official description. Starz has set the premiere date for the third and final season on Friday, Jan. 26.

In addition to Raymund, James Badge Dale, Riley Voelkel, Amaury Nolasco, Atkins Estimond and Dohn Norwood return in their previous roles. Imani Lewis, Mark Boone Junior, and Mike Pniewski are also set to return in recurring roles while Ana Nogueira, Taja V. Simpson, Michael Drayer, Garret Dillahunt, and Jeanine Serralles all guest star.

Created and executive produced by “The Hunting Wives” EP Rebecca Cutter, Jerry Bruckheimer executive produces along with Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed from Jerry Bruckheimer Television. Ellen H. Schwartz, Gary Lennon, and Tim Walsh also serve as executive producers. Lionsgate Television and Jerry Bruckheimer Television produce the series for Starz.

TVLine was the first to report the cancellation news.

