‘Hightown’ To End With Season 3 on Starz
The third season of “Hightown” will be its last, Starz announced on Tuesday.
The series, which launched in 2020, follows Jackie Quiñonez’s (Monica Raymund) daily struggle to stay sober while taking on the opioid crisis that is sweeping Cape Cod. Season 2 picked up with Jackie, who sets out to prove herself as a cop and avenge the death of her best friend, Junior (Shane Harper). All the while, the town faces a new deadly drug called Great White.
More from Variety
Alecia Dixon-Kurschner, TV Distribution Executive, Dies at 60
'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Season 3 Proves It's the Starz Franchise's Best Series: TV Review
'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Renewed for Season 4 at Starz Ahead of Season 3 Premiere
In this upcoming season, Starz teases “everyone will face a deep reckoning” when the bad guys and corruption arise from all sides. “Beliefs and loyalties will be tested, and Jackie will have to learn to stand by herself and for what she believes in,” reads the official description. Starz has set the premiere date for the third and final season on Friday, Jan. 26.
In addition to Raymund, James Badge Dale, Riley Voelkel, Amaury Nolasco, Atkins Estimond and Dohn Norwood return in their previous roles. Imani Lewis, Mark Boone Junior, and Mike Pniewski are also set to return in recurring roles while Ana Nogueira, Taja V. Simpson, Michael Drayer, Garret Dillahunt, and Jeanine Serralles all guest star.
Created and executive produced by “The Hunting Wives” EP Rebecca Cutter, Jerry Bruckheimer executive produces along with Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed from Jerry Bruckheimer Television. Ellen H. Schwartz, Gary Lennon, and Tim Walsh also serve as executive producers. Lionsgate Television and Jerry Bruckheimer Television produce the series for Starz.
TVLine was the first to report the cancellation news.
Best of Variety
Oscars Predictions: Documentary Feature – Which 15 Movies Will Make the Shortlist?
Oscars Predictions: Best Actress - Could Emma Stone Join Two-Timer Winners Jodie Foster and Elizabeth Taylor?
Oscars Predictions: Best Actor - 'The Holdovers' Puts Paul Giamatti Front and Center for Academy Attention
Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.