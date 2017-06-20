Highly touted Ohio recruit follows Holtmann to Buckeyes

FILE - In this Monday, June 12, 2017, file photo, Chris Holtmann answers questions during a NCAA college basketball news conference introducing him the new men's head basketball coach at Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio. Holtmann's $3 million annual contract includes incentives for making the NCAA Tournament and ensuring his players get good grades. The contract still has to be approved by university trustees, but Ohio State released the terms Wednesday, June 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- New Ohio State basketball coach Chris Holtmann has persuaded a top prospect to follow him from Butler to the Buckeyes.

The school said Monday that 6-foot-8 forward Kyle Young has signed to play for the Buckeyes next season. Young, a three-time Associated Press All-Ohio performer from Massillon, was recruited by Holtmann and previously had committed to him at Butler.

He joins guard Braxton Beverly from Hazard, Kentucky, and forward Kaleb Wesson from Westerville, Ohio, in Ohio State's recruiting class.

Holtmann's hiring at Ohio State was announced June 9, less than a week after Thad Matta's 13-year run ended at Columbus.