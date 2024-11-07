Highly touted freshman Ace Bailey misses No. 25 Rutgers' opener with undisclosed injury

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Highly touted freshman guard Ace Bailey missed the season opener for No. 25 Rutgers on Wednesday night after sustaining an undisclosed injury in practice two days earlier.

Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell didn’t elaborate on the nature of Bailey’s injury after the Scarlet Knights’ 75-52 win over Wagner, reiterating that Bailey is “still day-to-day with a basketball injury.” The school's statement before the game did not disclose the 6-foot-10 guard's injury.

Bailey and fellow freshman Dylan Harper were among the top players coming out of high school this past year, and their decisions to join the Scarlet Knights' program under Pikiell has pushed Rutgers into the AP Top 25 after a 15-17 record last season.

Harper scored 20 points against Wagner.

Bailey averaged 33.4 points, 15.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 2.9 blocks at McEachern High School in Georgia. He scored 25 points in a preseason exhibition against St. John's last month.

