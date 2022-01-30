Highly productive receiver from Deebo Samuel’s alma mater to play for Gamecocks

South Carolina football earned a commitment Saturday night from a top in-state wide receiver — and his alma mater has quite a bit of pedigree with the Gamecocks.

D.J. Black, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound receiver in the class of 2022 from Chapman High School (Inman) announced his pledge to Shane Beamer’s Gamecocks on Twitter. He’ll enter USC’s program as a preferred walk-on.

Black finished his senior campaign at Chapman as the third-most productive receiver in the state of South Carolina in 2021, finishing the year with 79 catches for 1,445 yards and 18 touchdowns, according to stats compiled by The High School Reports Report. Only Dutch Fork’s Antonio Williams and Irmo’s DeAree Rogers totaled more yards this season.

Black attended the same high school as Gamecock great and current NFL star Deebo Samuel, breaking Samuel’s single-game receiving record this season. Black caught 12 receptions for 270 yards and six touchdowns in an Oct. 1 win over Woodruff.

Samuel visited Black during the San Francisco 49ers’ off week in October and gave him a signed jersey, as captured in a photo posted to Twitter.

Black received offers from Lenoir-Rhyne, Limestone, Tusculum and Virginia Military College, ultimately deciding to walk on to Beamer’s program at South Carolina. Black told Phil Kornblut last October he had been in contact with South Carolina receivers coach Justin Stepp, who invited him to attend the Vanderbilt game last season as a recruit.

The Gamecocks also landed another preferred walk-on commitment on Saturday from fellow in-state product Mac Walters, a 6-foot-6, 275-pound offensive lineman from Myrtle Beach High School. Walters is also in the class of 2022.