This Highly Original 1967 Corvette Roadster Is Selling At Carlisle Auctions

A meticulously maintained 1967 Chevrolet Corvette with matching numbers and original miles is up for bid, offering a rare piece of automotive history.

In an exciting announcement for classic car enthusiasts and collectors, a 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible, boasting an exceptional level of originality and meticulous maintenance, is now available for bidding. This Corvette, an exemplar of American automotive craftsmanship, stands out not only for its A.O. Smith body, produced in March 1967, but also for the authenticity that resonates through its matching numbers engine and components.

The vehicle's engine, stamped with the code VO228 HT indicating a production date of February 28, 1967, remains in pristine condition, complemented by the correct carburetor (3810, 732) and intake manifold (3890490, 350 HP w/ manual transmission), both dating back to early March 1967. The transmission, bearing the VIN stamp (7S113017) and the date code P7B24 (February 24, 1967), along with a 3870354 side tag, underscores the car's historical integrity.

Furthermore, the differential, marked AM 3-2-67, features a 3.36 Positraction suited for 327 manual transmission vehicles, enhancing its appeal to purists and aficionados of the era. This Corvette is not just a testament to its era's engineering but also to the care and preservation efforts of its successive owners.

Equipped with power brakes, power steering, and a white convertible top, this 1967 Corvette merges performance with luxury, offering a driving experience that's as thrilling today as it was over five decades ago. Its entry into the auction represents a unique opportunity for collectors to acquire a piece of American automotive history, meticulously preserved and maintained to mirror its original state.

As this iconic 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible crosses the auction block, it not only offers a glimpse into the past but also an opportunity to preserve and celebrate a pivotal moment in automotive design and performance. Interested bidders are encouraged to register their interest and become part of this car's storied journey into the next chapter of its legacy.

