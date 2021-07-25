Highlights, Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I at Harare, Full Cricket Score: Bangladesh won by 5 wickets

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

2nd T20I report: Bangladesh's bid to sweep Zimbabwe across all three formats ended on Friday when the host won the second Twenty20 by 23 runs.

Zimbabwe won the toss and chose to bat, finishing on 166-6. It leveled the three-match series at 1-1 after dismissing Bangladesh for 143 in 19.5 overs at Harare Sports Club.

The decider is on Sunday at the same venue.

Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 220 runs in the one-off test then whitewashed the one-day international series 3-0. Zimbabwe finally beat Bangladesh in their sixth match.

Zimbabwe opener Wessley Madhevere hit 73, his measured 57-ball innings turning menacing with five fours and three sixes.

No. 6 Ryan Burl contributed 34 not out off 19.

Shoriful Islam took 3-33 from four overs with his left-arm seam bowling.

Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani (2-21) struck early to remove Bangladesh openers Mohammad Naim (5) and Soumya Sarkar (8).

Wickets fell regularly, with Afif Hossain (24) and Shamim Hossain (29) offering some resistance.

Left-arm spinner Wellington Masakadza took a career-best 3-20 for Zimbabwe while seamer Luke Jongwe also grabbed three wickets.

With inputs from AP

Also See: Highlights, Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I at Harare, Full Cricket Score: Hosts win by 23 runs, level series 1-1

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar shines as Tigers win third T20I and seal series 2-1

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh: Tigers make merry with bat on Day 4 to leave Chevrons chasing improbable target

Read more on First Cricket News by Firstpost.