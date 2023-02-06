Highlights: UK recruits Bradshaw, Wagner, Richmond steal show in Camden’s win in Frankfort

Last Friday night was a Kentucky basketball celebration in Frankfort.

A packed house at the William Exum Center on the Kentucky State University campus watched a basketball tripleheader that was capped by a trio of UK recruits in action.

Class of 2023 Kentucky signees Aaron Bradshaw and DJ Wagner led the way for Camden (N.J.) High School in an impressive 80-57 win over Combine Academy (N.C.), with class of 2024 UK recruit Billy Richmond also playing an important role.

These performances came in front of a large crowd of Kentucky fans, as well as representation from the state’s two biggest men’s college basketball programs.

For Kentucky, head coach John Calipari and assistant coach Chin Coleman were courtside. For Louisville, head coach Kenny Payne and assistant coach Nolan Smith were courtside.

Additionally, several members of the current UK men’s basketball team were on hand to help welcome Bradshaw and Wagner to La Familia.

Here are highlights from Bradshaw, Wagner and Richmond’s outings last Friday night.

Bradshaw led Camden in scoring with 21 points in the win, dominating around the basket and even stepping out to hit a three-pointer from the top of the key.

Wagner finished with 18 points and showcased his ability to drive to the rim and either finish through contact or kick the ball out to open shooters.

Richmond had 15 points and showcased his bouncy athleticism during the game in front of a pair of programs that are recruiting him: Both Louisville and Kentucky offered scholarships to Richmond last year.

Richmond took an unofficial visit to Kentucky last week.