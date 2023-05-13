Highlights: Top-ranked class of 2024 player Tre Johnson stuffs stat sheet in Nike EYBL win

Tre Johnson is the best basketball player in the class of 2024.

That statement has a chance of being altered between now and next spring, when the class of 2024 recruiting rankings are finalized and all of the current top prospects have found their respective college homes or professional basketball pathways.

But for now it’s a statement of fact, one recognized by the 247Sports Composite, which currently ranks Johnson, a shooting guard from Dallas, at No. 1.

Courted by the likes of Baylor, Kansas, Kentucky, Texas and other brand-name schools, Johnson has backed up this top-billing in the 2024 class on a new travel basketball team this spring.

Johnson is now running on the Nike EYBL circuit with Houston Hoops, and he’s bringing a lot to the table.

This was evident Saturday morning, as the Herald-Leader watched Johnson score 16 points while adding seven rebounds and six assists in a 78-69 win for Houston Hoops against the upstart Georgia Stars program.

Houston Hoops trailed until late in the third quarter, and when things got tight again with less than four minutes to go, Johnson took over.

Below are highlights from Johnson’s stat-stuffing performance at the Southwest Athletic Center in Carrollton, Texas.