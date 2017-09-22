Highlights of Thursday's MLB games

Sep 21, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Emilio Pagan (54) throws against the Texas Rangers during the seventh inning at Safeco Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Thursday's Major League Baseball games:

Cubs 5, Brewers 3 (10 innings)

Kris Bryant's two-run homer in the 10th inning led Chicago past Milwaukee 5-3 at Miller Park, boosting the Cubs' lead over the Brewers to 4 1/2 games in the National League Central.

Javier Baez tied the game for Chicago with a ninth-inning single, and the Brewers squandered a bases-loaded, one-out opportunity in the bottom of the ninth.

The late collapse spoiled an outstanding effort from Zach Davies, who held the Cubs to two runs on seven hits and two walks (one intentional) in seven innings.

Chicago's Jake Arrieta worked five innings in his first start since Sept. 4. He missed his previous two turns in the rotation because of a strained hamstring but was cleared earlier this week.

Kyle Schwarber gave Chicago an early lead, taking Davies deep to left with one out in the second for his 29th home run of the season. The Cubs added another run in the third on Anthony Rizzo's RBI single.

Twins 12, Tigers 1

Joe Mauer highlighted a group of four players with two RBIs apiece as Minnesota increased its lead in the battle for the second American League wild-card spot with a victory over Detroit.

Byron Buxton, Max Kepler and Jason Castro also had two-RBI nights for the Twins, who are 2 1/2 games ahead of the Los Angeles Angels.

Adalberto Mejia was pulled one out shy of lasting long enough to get credit for the victory, which went to Dillon Gee (3-2) for his 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief.

Indians 4, Angels 1

Francisco Lindor hit a decisive three-run homer in the fifth inning as Cleveland completed a three-game sweep of Los Angeles.

It was the Indians' fifth win in a row, 27th win in 28 games and their 15th straight victory on the road.

The major league record for consecutive road wins is 21, held by the 1983-84 Detroit Tigers (four wins to finish the 1983 season and 17 to start 1984).

Cleveland increased its lead over Houston to 2 1/2 games for the American League's best record and remained one game behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best mark in baseball.

Padres 3, Rockies 0

Rookie Christian Villanueva homered for the second game in a row and Clayton Richard pitched 7 1/3 effective innings as San Diego shut out Colorado.

Villanueva, who was called up Monday, homered in the fifth inning and added a RBI single in the sixth. Richard (8-14), after signing a two-year contract extension on Wednesday, beat the Rockies for the second time in four starts this year.

Rangers 4, Mariners 2

Cole Hamels was nearly untouchable for eight innings and Carlos Gomez returned to the starting lineup with a two-run double as Texas completed a three-game sweep of Seattle.

The Rangers won their fourth straight and are tied with the Los Angeles Angels, 2 1/2 games behind Minnesota in the chase for the second American League wild card spot. Hamels (11-4) gave up one run on three hits and two walks, striking out eight.

Dodgers 5, Phillies 4

Andre Ethier belted a pinch-hit homer in the seventh inning, and Cody Bellinger added an RBI groundout in the same frame as Los Angeles held on to snap a four-game losing streak.

The Dodgers' magic number to clinch their fifth straight National League West title is one. Los Angeles is three wins shy of its first 100-win season since 1974.

Walker Buehler (1-0) earned his first career victory with a scoreless seventh inning.

White Sox 3, Astros 1

Chris Volstad pitched effectively in emergency relief, and six additional relievers chipped in as Chicago averted a series sweep with a victory over Houston.

Volstad (1-0), summoned when starter Carson Fulmer left because of a blister after facing only three batters, worked 4 1/3 solid innings, surrendering only a leadoff home run to Houston catcher Brian McCann in the third inning.

Cardinals 8, Reds 5

Dexter Fowler doubled twice and drove in two runs, and Yadier Molina also had two RBIs to help St Louis complete a three-game sweep of Cincinnati.

Carlos Martinez (12-11) got the win on his 26th birthday, allowing four runs on nine hits over 6 1/3 innings with a walk and six strikeouts.

Scott Schebler homered twice for the Reds, who have lost three straight since sweeping Pittsburgh over the weekend.

Braves 3, Nationals 2

R.A. Dickey allowed two runs over eight innings while snapping a five-game losing streak to Washington in Atlanta's victory.

