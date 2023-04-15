Highlights, standouts and numbers from Miami Hurricanes 2023 spring game

Spring football is over at the University of Miami, and it ended with some serious fun Friday night at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

The 2023 Miami Hurricanes offense faced the 2023 defense Friday night in the spring game that traditionally is open to fans who want their first taste of what this team might be able to accomplish next season — might because there are several players who still haven’t arrived, fall practice doesn’t begin until early August and coaches made sure not to truly open the new playbooks.

Breakout players on offense included junior receiver Jacolby George, who had two catches for 46 yards and an acrobatic 15-yard touchdown catch in the right rear corner of the end zone, beating cornerback Daryl Porter on the fade pass by starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke.

Van Dyke completed 13 of 19 passes for 184 yards and the touchdown in the first half, the only part of the scrimmage that had live tackling.

It was clear that Van Dyke, the 2021 Atlantic Coast Conference Rookie of the Year and fourth-year junior who was hurt the second half of the season with a right-shoulder injury, has reestablished his connection to roommate and top slot receiver Xavier Restrepo.

Restrepo had three catches for 69 yards in the first half, including a 23-yard shovel pass.

Second-team quarterback Jacurri Brown started the scrimmage with four incomplete passes and finished 5 of 11 for 55 yards.

And true freshman early-enrollee quarterback Emory Williams impressed in his UM debut and only drive in the first half. Williams completed all four passes in that drive for 42 yards.

Other first-half receiving efforts: Colbie Young, with three catches for 38 yards; Isaiah Horton, with two catches for 41 yards; and Robby Washington and Nathaniel Joseph, both freshmen, with two catches for 21 yards apiece.

Defensively, end Rueben Bain was a Hurricane all the way, blowing through the first half with 3 1/2 tackles — three of them sacks. Washington State transfer linebacker Francisco Mauigoa had four tackles and one tackle for loss. Defensive end Chantz Williams added a sack.

Daryl Porter had 2 1/2 tackles and two pass breakups.

Linebacker Rocky Shelton had four tackles and a tackle for loss.

Defensive tackle Jacob Lichtenstein also had a sack.

The spring game format was first-team players vs. first-team players, with second-teamers sometimes mixed in with the spring starters, and second-and-third teamers mostly facing backups of the same level. Players, as usual, were not allowed to hit or tackle the quarterbacks.

The defense has been missing most of its starting defensive line this spring, as players were healing from injuries or offseason surgeries.

Another standout: kicker Andy Borregales, who hit field goals of 27- and 51 yards.

The game was broken into two, 15-minute conventional quarters for the first half, with the second half running. The defense got points for big plays and takeaways, and the offense got points for scoring.

The stadium, which seats 19,100, was about one-third full. .

This story will be updated after coach Mario Cristobal addresses the media.