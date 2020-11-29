Highlights, South Africa vs England, 2nd T20I at Paarl: Visitors win by 4 wickets to clinch series

Toggle between tabs to switch between ball-by-ball commentary and LIVE scorecard

1st T20I Report: Jonny Bairstow powered England to a five-wicket win over South Africa in the first Twenty20 international at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday.

Bairstow thrashed 86 not out off 48 balls as England chased down a victory target of 180 with four balls to spare.

England were struggling at 34 for three before Bairstow and Ben Stokes (37) changed the momentum of the match with a fourth-wicket stand of 85.

Even so, South Africa still had a realistic chance of winning as England went into the last four overs needing 51 runs.

But left-arm fast bowler Beuran Hendricks conceded 28 runs in the 17th over, including three wides which cost eight runs, as Bairstow and England captain Eoin Morgan went on the attack.

Morgan said the win was "extremely pleasing, given that we were pretty average apart from two or three players."

Morgan said England's bowlers "missed areas", although left-armer Sam Curran claimed a career-best three for 28 in South Africa's innings of 179 for six.

And he was disappointed with the batting start, although he praised Bairstow and Stokes.

"Jonny and Ben rebuilding the way they did set up the win nicely," he told SuperSport television.

Bairstow batted at number four instead of opening as he often does in white-ball cricket.

"It's something you've got to enjoy," he said. "You learn to craft your innings in different ways."

Bairstow hit nine fours and four sixes, finishing the match in style with his fourth six which sailed into a building sight on the northern end of the ground.

Former captain Faf du Plessis top-scored for South Africa with 58 off 40 balls after his side were sent in on a cool evening.

South Africa's first international match since March was staged without spectators because of Covid restrictions.

South African captain Quinton de Kock refused to blame the Hendricks over.

Story continues

"I don't think it was just the one over. It was the way Jonny and Ben played. We didn't play badly. They played really well."

Squads:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w/c), Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, JJ Smuts, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Pite van Biljon, Keshav Maharaj, Junior Dala, George Linde, Bjorn Fortuin, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne, Janneman Malan, Glenton Stuurman

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Reece Topley, Tom Curran

