Highlights: Routs are on as Paris, Bryan Station, LCA, Sayre roll; Rockcastle topples Bell

Recaps from Week 7 games of 2023 Kentucky high school football.

Paris 41, Bishop Brossart 3: The Greyhounds jumped all over their former district rivals with big plays early as Elijah Webb broke TD runs of 76 and 65 yards and Fred Carson returned an interception 28 yards for a score all in the first quarter.

Paris had lost six straight to the Mustangs (2-4), who have knocked the Greyhounds out of the playoffs twice in the last four years.

“It was great to get another win and get Brossart,” Paris coach Tyquan Rice said. “It was good to get a little redemption on them.”

Later Paris added two more Carson touchdowns, a 19-yard pass from Julius Gregory, and an 85-yard punt return. Cam Mays capped the scoring with a 75-yard punt return as Paris rolled to its first 6-0 start since 2015.

“Man, I honestly even forgot that we were 6-0 because we preach so much about being 0-0 every week,” Rice said. “That’s the way I like to keep it. I don’t like to put too much focus on those wins.”

Next week, Paris, ranked No. 5 in the latest Class A media poll, will travel to Nicholas County ahead of a highly anticipated district showdown with No. 1 Raceland on Oct. 13.

Bryan Station 56, Henry Clay 0: Quarterback Trenton Cutwright threw for 178 yards, four touchdowns and ran for two more for the Defenders (4-2). The Blue Devils fell to 0-6.

Bryan Station found the end zone seven times in the first half, with a trio of scores from Cutwright (1, 13 and 16 yards) and two touchdown receptions from wide receiver Javari Burnett (5 and 10 yards), plus a 15-yard TD reception from Dahvon Frazier. Backup QB Jaxson Branham also connected with Michael Saenz for a 23-yard TD pass.

Marcus Owens ran for a 1-yard score late in the fourth to seal the Defenders’ win.

Lexington Christian 49, Fort Knox 0: Brady Hensley scored four touchdowns for LCA (6-1) in a victory against Fort Knox (0-7).

The senior running back rushed for three scores (6 , 29 yards and 32 yards) and also caught a 34-yard TD pass in the first quarter. Saxton Howard (17 yards) and Anderson Mitchell (39 yards) also pulled in passes for scores. Sam Pearson ran for a 4-yard touchdown near the end of the third.

LCA quarterback Cutter Boley threw for 137 yards and three touchdowns.

Sayre 50, Bourbon County 0: The Spartans (6-0) ran up a mercy rule margin on the host Colonels (0-6) less than three minutes into the second quarter as Luke Pennington threw six TD passes in the rout. Brock Coffman caught three of those, including a catch-and-run of more than 60 yards to open the scoring. Grant Barstent had two TD catches, Chase Parker one and Caden Jones tacked on a TD run for the final margin.

Scott County 51, Anderson County 13: Seven players found the end zone in the Cardinals’ victory over the Bearcats (0-6).

Scott County (6-1) got first half scores from Buddy Collins (35-yard run, 43-yard punt return), Justin Stevenson (10-yard blocked punt return), Jacob Fryman (2-yard run), Thomas Feickert (1-yard run), Timmy Emongo (43-yard catch) and Kanye Garrett (1-yard run). Anderson County got on the scoreboard late in the first half with a Nehemiah Wilson run 4-yard TD run.

Scott County kicker Tayseer Jabbour made a 30-yard field goal at the end of the third quarter. Anderson County’s Jackson Hardin caught a 15-yard pass from Eli Castle for the final score of the game.

Madison Central 38, Pulaski County 28: Bryant Mathis rushed for 259 yards and three touchdowns as the Indians (2-5) defeated the Maroons (2-5).

Mathis’ three TD runs were for 17, 67 and 48 yards. Madison Central also picked up a couple of scores from Cody Morrison (21- and 31-yard catches) and a 24-yard field goal from Peyton Guilbault.

The Maroons got two TDs from Kasen Brock (26-yard run, 27-yard catch) and a pair of rushing TDs (3 and 5 yards) from sophomore quarterback Zak Anderson.

Woodford County 30, South Oldham 14: The Yellow Jackets got touchdown runs from four players, including Leland Taylor’s 45-yard end-around play to open the scoring. DeJuan Dumas, Dayvion Preston and Darrian Tomlin also scored and Logan Ford kicked a 25-yard field goal as Woodford controlled throughout.

Franklin County 60, North Oldham 13: DuRi Trahan threw for 200 yards and five TDs, with three of those targeted at Jaizon Collins, as the Flyers (6-0) moved to 3-0 in Class 4A District 4 with a rout of the Mustangs (4-3). Collins finished with 139 yards receiving. Amari Mays-Clark and Luke Touthaker also grabbed TD catches. Christian Moore and Jayquan Crawford both scored on TD runs. Delano Collins had an 88-yard pick six for Franklin, as well.

Madison Southern 36, East Jessamine 6: Junior quarterback Ethan Moore turned wide receiver for two touchdown plays in the first half and had TD runs of 60 and 47 yards as the Eagles (3-4) topped the Jaguars (0-6) for their first district win. Preston Williams also scored for Madison Southern.

Rockcastle County 40, Bell County 38: Tucker Warren threw three TD passes and rushed for three as the visiting Rockets (6-1) knocked off the previously unbeaten Bobcats (6-1) despite 371 yards rushing and five TDs by their standout running back, Daniel Thomas. Warren scored on rushes of 20, 26 and 1 yards and threw two TD passes to Caleb Moore, including a 68-yarder in the second half. Christian Larkey had the other TD catch.

Corbin 34, Johnson Central 6: The Redhounds (6-0) pulled away from visiting Johnson Central (4-3) in the fourth quarter as Kade Elam threw three TD passes to Carter Stewart and had his own TD run. Noah Cima also had a pair of field goals for Corbin.

Somerset 42, Breathitt County 21: Kam Hughes led the Briar Jumpers (5-2) with six touchdowns and more than 200 yards in their win over the Bobcats (2-5). Somerset scored on its first drive of the game with a Hughes rushing TD and closed the first quarter with a punt return that Hughes ran all the way for another score.

Covington Catholic 56, Grant County 6: The Colonels (7-0) saw first half scores from Ben McEvoy in a pair of 2-yard touchdowns. The Colonels also picked up first half points from Braylon Miller (17-yard catch), Cash Harney (80-yard kick return), Dylan Gaiser (40-yard run) and quarterback Evan Pitzer (38-yard run). Grant County scored its lone points in the first quarter when Cameron Duncan found the end zone.

Gaiser (30-yard run) and Mason Brandner (10-yard run) added two more Covington Catholic touchdowns in the second half.

Paris' Elijah Webb, who looked for an opening against Hazard earlier this season, broke two huge touchdown runs against Bishop Brossart on Friday.

