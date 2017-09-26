Highlights of Monday's MLB games

Sep 25, 2017; St. Louis, MO, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester (34) pitches during the third inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Monday's Major League Baseball games:

Cubs 10, Cardinals 2

Jon Lester pitched six solid innings, and Kris Bryant and Javier Baez each bashed home runs as Chicago reduced its magic number for winning the National League Central to one.

Lester (12-8) gave up a run on five hits and two walks. He fanned four. The Cubs ended a seven-game winning streak for Cardinals rookie Luke Weaver (7-2), who gave up eight runs on seven hits in three innings.

The Cardinals lost All-Star catcher Yadier Molina in the seventh inning after he was struck with consecutive foul balls in the mask. The team announced that Molina was in the concussion protocol.

Yankees 11, Royals 3

Aaron Judge tied Mark McGwire's rookie record for homers in the third inning and broke the mark in the seventh as the New York Yankees beat the Kansas City Royals 11-3 during a makeup game Monday afternoon.

Judge tied McGwire by hitting a full-count fastball from Jakob Junis (8-3) into the back rows of the lower portion of the right-center-field seats just below the bleachers with one out in the third.

Blue Jays 6, Red Sox 4

Drew Pomeranz lasted just two-plus innings as Boston lost to Toronto in the opener of a three-game series.

The Red Sox's lead in the American League East was reduced to four games over the Yankees. The loss was extra painful for Boston as both Eduardo Nunez (knee) and Mookie Betts (wrist) left the game with injuries.

Dodgers 9, Padres 3

Yu Darvish threw seven sharp innings, and Logan Forsythe and Austin Barnes delivered offensively as the National League West champion Los Angeles Dodgers won their 100th game of the year, beating the San Diego Padres 9-3 on Monday.

Braves 9, Mets 2 (Game 1)

Rookie Lucas Sims had a day to remember on the mound and at the plate, leading Atlanta over New York in the opener of a doubleheader.

Sims tossed 6 2/3 strong innings and collected his first major league hit to start a three-run sixth. The Braves have won four of five while the Mets have lost three straight and 11 of 14. The 90-loss season is the first for New York since 2009.

Mets 3, Braves 2 (Game 2)

Seth Lugo picked up the win by tossing six shutout innings, and Travis d'Arnaud homered and finished with two RBIs as New York got a split of the doubleheader.

The win in the nightcap snapped a three-game losing streak for the Mets. The loss was the second in six games for the Braves.

Nationals 3, Phillies 1

Behind a Michael Taylor home run and a strong all-around pitching effort led by A.J. Cole, Washington took care of Philadelphia.

Washington has won six of its past eight games, while the Phillies dropped their fourth in five games. The Nationals, with six games left, are three wins from tying the franchise's single-season record.

White Sox 4, Angels 2

James Shields worked seven efficient innings and claimed a third win in his past four starts as the Chicago damaged Los Angeles' dwindling playoff hopes.

Shields (5-7) allowed two runs on four hits as he matched a season high in innings pitched while striking out eight and walking two. Nicky Delmonico went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Chicago.

Astros 11, Rangers 2

Houston took advantage of a mistake-riddled fourth inning to score eight runs, handing Texas its fourth straight loss.

Rangers fell six games behind Minnesota with six games to play in the race for the second wild-card berth. One loss by the Rangers or one Twins win eliminates Texas. American League West champion Houston (96-60) moved within two games of Cleveland (98-58) for the best record in the league.

Marlins 5, Rockies 4

Odrisamer Despaigne stymied Colorado for six innings, and No. 8 hitter Miguel Rojas had a career-high four RBIs with two doubles, the first a three-run blow in Miami's four-run fourth.

Mariners 7, A's 1

Felix Hernandez passed the 2,500-inning milestone with six innings of two-hit ball, pitching Seattle to a victory over Oakland.

Mitch Haniger, Mike Zunino and Yonder Alonso, all of whom have ties to the San Francisco Bay Area, combined for four home runs in support of Hernandez (6-5) for the Mariners, who beat the A's for a seventh straight time.

Giants 9, Diamondbacks 2

Nick Hundley and Hunter Pence homered, and Johnny Cueto won his sixth straight Chase Field start in San Francisco's victory over Arizona.

Hundley hit a three-run homer and Pence added a solo homer in a five-run fifth inning to support Cueto (8-8), who gave up two runs in six innings.