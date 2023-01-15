Highlights: Kentucky basketball recruit Tre Johnson dominates in Texas high school game

Shooting guard Tre Johnson is as polished a player as currently exists in the class of 2024.

Ranked as the top player in the class by both 247Sports and the 247Sports Composite, the 6-foot-5 Johnson is a true shooting guard with the ability to make shots at a high rate from the mid-range and behind the three-point line.

He also has the athleticism and length to be a disruptive defender and can throw down some impressive dunks when the situation presents itself.

These are just some of the reasons why Johnson’s recruitment involves plenty of brand-name schools: Arkansas, Baylor, Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, Texas and others.

These traits were also on full display for Johnson on Friday night.

Johnson and his Lake Highlands High School team throttled Irving High School 105-24 in a lopsided district matchup in Dallas, Texas.

The Herald-Leader was in attendance for the blowout win, which saw Johnson score 24 points in just 19 minutes.

Johnson went 11-for-13 from the field, including 2-for-4 on three-point shots. Within the first 60 seconds of the game, Johnson had already buried a three-pointer and thrown down a breakaway dunk.

Johnson recruited by Kentucky

UK offered Johnson a scholarship in June, shortly after adding K.T. Turner — Kentucky’s newest assistant coach with strong recruiting ties to Texas — to the coaching staff.

Turner and head coach John Calipari are Johnson’s main recruiting contacts at Kentucky.

Johnson will be taking an official visit to Lexington on the weekend of Jan. 28, when the Wildcats host defending national champion Kansas.

So far, Johnson has taken official visits to Baylor and Texas, a pair of in-state options for the Dallas recruit.

