Highlights, Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 5th T20I at Magheramason: Visitors win final match of series by 5 runs
4th T20I Report: Kevin O'Brien and Paul Stirling paved the way as Ireland clinched their Twenty20 series against Zimbabwe with a 64-run victory on Thursday.
O'Brien scored 47 and Stirling made 39 in an 89-run partnership that laid the foundations for Ireland's total of 174-4.
O'Brien and Stirling have been in excellent form, with the former smashing a half-century in Ireland's series-levelling win in the second match and the latter making his maiden T20 international century in the third game.
#5thT20I | TOSS | @ZimCricketv won the toss and elected to bat in the fifth and final T20I versus @cricketireland at Bready#IREvZIM | #VisitZimbabwe | #BowlOutCovid19 pic.twitter.com/qZ4GzIbGIL
" Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) September 4, 2021
Zimbabwe mustered only 110-9 in reply as Ireland seamer Mark Adair took a decisive 4-23.
Craig Ervine battled hard for his 28, but Zimbabwe were unable to stop Ireland securing their biggest margin of victory against a 'Full Member' cricket country in T20 internationals.
The tourists were hampered by an injury suffered in the pre-match warm-up by Ryan Burl, one of their star performers the series.
Ireland have an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series with the last match on Saturday at Bready.
With inputs from AFP.
