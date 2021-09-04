Highlights, Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 5th T20I at Magheramason: Visitors win final match of series by 5 runs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
FirstCricket Staff
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

4th T20I Report: Kevin O'Brien and Paul Stirling paved the way as Ireland clinched their Twenty20 series against Zimbabwe with a 64-run victory on Thursday.

O'Brien scored 47 and Stirling made 39 in an 89-run partnership that laid the foundations for Ireland's total of 174-4.

O'Brien and Stirling have been in excellent form, with the former smashing a half-century in Ireland's series-levelling win in the second match and the latter making his maiden T20 international century in the third game.

Zimbabwe mustered only 110-9 in reply as Ireland seamer Mark Adair took a decisive 4-23.

Craig Ervine battled hard for his 28, but Zimbabwe were unable to stop Ireland securing their biggest margin of victory against a 'Full Member' cricket country in T20 internationals.

The tourists were hampered by an injury suffered in the pre-match warm-up by Ryan Burl, one of their star performers the series.

Ireland have an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series with the last match on Saturday at Bready.

With inputs from AFP.

Also See: Ireland vs Zimbabwe: Kevin O'Brien stars in hosts' series-levelling win in 2nd T20I

Rahul Dravid-led NCA to include 'corporate classes' to help coaches tackle off-field issues

Joe Root says it is hard to see Azeem Rafiq hurting, need to make 'our game more diverse, educate better'

Read more on First Cricket News by Firstpost.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories