Highlights from the enshrinement ceremony for Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2023

Another great class officially took its place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday.

The class of 2023 consisted of Ronde Barber, Don Coryell, Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko, Darrelle Revis, Ken Riley, Joe Thomas, Zach Thomas and DeMarcus Ware. They got their moment in the sun on Saturday afternoon during an enshrinement ceremony at Canton, Ohio.

Here were the highlights from the speeches at the ceremony:

Zach Thomas gets the call

It took a while but Thomas, the standout Miami Dolphins middle linebacker, finally got into the Hall of Fame.

`Thomas was presented by his old coach and fellow Hall of Famer Jimmy Johnson, and Thomas started his speech by saying it was 27 years to the day that Johnson named him starting middle linebacker.

"All you need is one chance, and Jimmy gave that to me," Thomas said.

Thomas thanked coaches and teammates going back to high school. He talked about being the first player from Texas Tech to make the Hall of Fame.

Thomas even thanked fans of the New York Jets, New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills, the Dolphins' AFC East rivals.

"Despite all the things you screamed at me, threw at me, and did to me, don't tell anybody this: I really enjoyed it," Thomas said. "And I still do. The rivalries are what make the NFL so great."

Thomas got emotional a few times, especially when he started talking about one of his former teammates, the late Junior Seau.

"He was my inspiration, and he became my teammate and friend," Thomas said. "Though he's not here physically, he's here in spirit and in a bust in the building behind me. I'm truly honored to join him."

Former Miami Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas got the call to the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Ken Riley gets his due

It took a long time for Riley, the Cincinnati Bengals cornerback, to get into the Hall. His last season was 1983. He was also an All-Pro his last season. Riley had eight interceptions that final season at age 36, finishing his career with 65 picks.

"Dad is just being inducted today, but his whole life he was a hall of famer on and off the field," Ken Riley II said in his speech.

Riley died in 2020, but was honored posthumously. Barbara Riley, Ken's wife, and his daughters, Kimberly Connor and Kenisha Avery, spoke in a video presenting him. Ken Riley II and Barbara Riley unveiled his bust, and then Ken Riley II gave a short speech.

"We're so proud, we're so proud of him," Barbara Riley said in the video as she fought back tears. "I only wish he could have been here for himself, to complete his circle."