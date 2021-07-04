Highlights, England vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI at Bristol, Full Cricket Score: Rain washes out final match

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

3rd ODI toss update: England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field in the third one-day international against Sri Lanka at Bristol on Sunday as the hosts eyed a 3-0 series sweep.

Despite leading 2-0 in the series, after wins at Chester-le-Street and the Oval, England resisted the temptation to give left-arm quick George Garton a debut or deploy batsman Tom Banton or spinner Liam Dawson.

Instead, they made just the one change, with pace-bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes replacing fellow World Cup-winner Mark Wood.

Sri Lanka too made one change, with Oshada Fernando replacing Charith Asalanka.

Playing XI

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Tom Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (capt, wkt), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka, Oshada Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando

With inputs from AFP

