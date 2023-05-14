Highlights: Class of 2024 UK recruit Billy Richmond showcases scoring ability in Nike EYBL

Most Kentucky fans likely became acquainted with Billy Richmond in February through happenstance.

Richmond — a class of 2024 shooting guard who holds a UK scholarship offer and is currently ranked as the No. 83 prospect in his class by the 247Sports Composite — was a high school teammate of Aaron Bradshaw and DJ Wagner last season at Camden High School (N.J.).

Camden played a showcase event in the commonwealth in early February that was designed to provide UK fans with a preview of what Bradshaw and Wagner would bring to the Wildcats.

But that game also featured Richmond making his own impression on those that packed inside the William Exum Center on the Kentucky State University campus.

Now, with Bradshaw and Wagner not only gone from Camden but also from the NJ Scholars program on the Nike EYBL circuit, Richmond has taken center stage as a dynamic scorer and physical defensive presence.

This has been the case through the first two Nike EYBL sessions of the spring, and it continued this weekend at the third session in North Texas.

The Herald-Leader was on hand to capture several dynamic scoring performances from Richmond, including a 20-point outing in which Richmond made his living in the mid-range.

Below are highlights from Richmond’s strong scoring showcase at the Southwest Athletic Center in Carrollton, Texas.