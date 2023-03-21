Highlights from New Brunswick's 2023-24 provincial budget

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick Finance Minister Ernie Steeves tabled a $12.2-billion budget for 2023-24 on Tuesday. Here are some highlights:

— A projected surplus of $40.3-million surplus on total revenues of $12.19 billion and expenditures of $12.15 billion.

— $3.3 million for New Brunswick Cancer network programs, and $6.4 million to expand pharmacist assessment and prescribing services.

— $8.8 million to cover an increase in operating costs for home support agencies.

— $3.7 million aimed at reducing rates of inmates reoffending through training of provincial jail staff and case managers.

— $44.9 million to increase wages for personal support workers in care homes.

— Conservation and energy efficiency programs are allocated $10 million.

— Public libraries get $1.8 million to increase staffing.

— $4.5 million for Crown land silviculture to plant, cut and tend forests.

--- An additional $2 million for promoting the province.

— Preventive maintenance for the province’s bridges will cost the government $1.5 million.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2023.

