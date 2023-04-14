The Highland roofer aiming high with Banksy-style work

A Highland roofer has been winning fans with his artwork incorporated into the tops of buildings - including one inspired by Banksy.

Gary McIntyre, from Dingwall, came up with the idea a few years ago, and word has been spreading about his designs.

Girl with Balloon is one of the most famous works by secretive street artist Banksy, and has now inspired Mr McIntyre's work on an Inverness roof.

He incorporates lead and copper into his ornamental roof slate work.

A show panel at the self-employed roofer's house allows him to construct designs over several hours and then install them on location.

He originally had a lead stag idea but it involved a listed building so did not happen, but someone else wanted the design instead.

Mr McIntyre described what has since followed as a "snowball effect" as word-of-mouth spread.

"You walk past so many plain roofs during the day and your eyes never come to them because they're not pretty to look at," he told BBC Scotland.

"But if you start putting things like Banksy's Girl with Balloon, stags and fishermen and salmon and stuff like that, then it's definitely an eye-catcher.

"As soon as you see that red balloon it automatically pulls your eye, you can't help but look at it."

Of that particular design, he explained: "I was only supposed to go into the job and re-slate the back of his [the client's] roof.

"But I approached the client and asked if he would be willing to let me put the girl with the red balloon into his roof for free. Banksy does not charge so I thought I cannot ask for anything.

"He said that was his wife's favourite artist and painting."

Mr McIntyre said first and foremost it was his job to keep water out of people's roofs.

"There can't be mistakes made," he said. "All the regulations have been adhered to.

Story continues

"The interest I'm getting is unreal, I've not had any negative feedback, it's all been positive, which is good. I feel super proud.

"I totally feel passionate about these works, and hope that I can start putting works of art into people's roofs throughout the UK if possible."

He also insisted that he definitely is not the actual Banksy.

"I wish I was," he laughed.

"With the kind of revenue that he brings in from these paintings I would love to be, but no, sadly I'm not Banksy."