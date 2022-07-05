Highland Park shooting: Tributes paid to victims of 4 July attack near Chicago

Details are beginning to emerge about the lives of the six people killed in Monday's mass shooting in Chicago as friends and family pay tribute to those who died.

A suspect is in police custody after a gunman on a rooftop opened fire on families taking part in a 4 July parade in the suburb of Highland Park

One of the victims, Nicolas Toledo, was in his 70s and was described as a "loving" and "adventurous" man on a fundraising page set up by his grandaughter.

Mr Toledo, a father of eight and a grandfather to many, was sat watching the parade with his family in his wheelchair when he was shot, his granddaughter Xochil Toledo said.

Two other family members were also hit but were not seriously injured, the family added.

"What was supposed to be a fun family day turned into a horrific nightmare for us all," wrote Ms Toledo on the GoFundMe website.

"As a family we are broken, and numb. Our condolences go out to all the other families who lost a love one today."

The family of Nicolas Toledo tells me he was one of the people shot and killed at the Highland Park 4th of July Parade. “We are all feeling pretty numb. We’re all pretty broken inside,” his granddaughter said. She shared these photos with @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/rDtiq5ijrL — Tim McNicholas (@TimMcNicholas) July 4, 2022

Speaking to CBS, another of Mr Toledo's granddaughters Kimberly Rangel, said: "We're all pretty broken inside.

"I would just say to like hold your family tight while you can, while you still have them," she said.

Ms Rangel added that Mr Toledo loved fishing, painting and going on walks in parks.

Tributes have also been paid to Jacki Sundheim, a "beloved" staff member at her local synagogue, North Shore Congregation Israel.

"There are no words sufficient to express the depth of our grief for Jacki's death and sympathy for her family and loved ones," a statement by the synagogue said.

"Jacki's work, kindness and warmth touched us all, from her teaching at the Gates of Learning Preschool to guiding innumerable among us through life's moments of joy and sorrow... all of this with tireless dedication," it added.

The synagogue said Ms Sundheim was survived by her husband and daughter.