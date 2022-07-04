Highland Park: Five dead after shooting at July 4th parade in Illinois

At least five people have died in a shooting at a 4th of July parade in Illinois, with police still hunting the suspect.

The parade in Highland Park, a suburb of Chicago, was stopped around ten minutes after beginning at 10am local time when multiple shots were fired.

Police said at least five people were killed and 19 hospitalised, although it was not clear if the five dead were among those hospitalised.

Officers said authorities are still searching for the suspect and called it an active incident.

Hundreds of people were forced to run to safety, reported the Chicago Sun-Times.

A reporter for the paper said they saw blankets covering three bloodied bodies and five other people wounded and bloodied.

State police confirmed officers were called to an “active shoot” situation at the parade, urging residents to avoid the area.

Those already in the area were urged to seek shelter.

“The Illinois State Police is currently assisting Highland Park PD with an active shoot situation that occurred at the Highland Park Parade,” said state police.

“The public is advised to avoid the area of Central Ave and 2nd St. in Highland Park.”

One witness, Gina Troiani was with her son ready to walk onto the parade route when she heard a loud sound that she believed was fireworks - until she heard people yell about a shooter.

“We just start running in the opposite direction,” she told The Associated Press.

“It was just sort of chaos,” she said. “There were people that got separated from their families, looking for them. Others just dropped their wagons, grabbed their kids and started running.”

Debbie Glickman, a Highland Park resident, said she was on a parade float with coworkers and the group was preparing to turn onto the main route when she saw people running from the area.

"People started saying: `There's a shooter, there's a shooter, there's a shooter,"' she said. "So we just ran. We just ran. It's like mass chaos down there."

“We are assisting Highland Park Police with a shooting in the area of the Independence Day parade route,” said Illinois Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The state’s governor, J.B. Pritzker, said in a tweet that he is "closely monitoring the situation in Highland Park".