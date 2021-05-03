Highland Global Allocation Fund Declares Monthly Distributions of $0.071 Per Share

Highland Global Allocation Fund
·6 min read

DALLAS, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highland Global Allocation Fund (NYSE: HGLB) (“the “Fund”) today announced the declaration of monthly distributions of $0.071 per share, payable on the dates noted below. Under the Fund’s level distribution policy, the annual distribution rate has been reset to an amount equal to 8.5% of the average of the Fund’s net asset value (“NAV”) per share, as reported for the final five trading days of the 2020 calendar year. The Fund is declaring distributions of $0.071 per month for April through June 2021.

The following dates apply to the distributions declared:

Ex-Date

Record Date

Payable Date

April 22, 2021

April 23, 2021

April 30, 2021

May 20, 2021

May 21, 2021

May 28, 2021

June 22, 2021

June 23, 2021

June 30, 2021

About the Level Distribution Policy

In March 2019, the Fund’s Board of Trustees (the “Board”) approved a level distribution policy (the “Level Distribution Policy”) under which the Fund makes monthly distributions to stockholders at a constant and fixed (but not guaranteed) rate that will reset annually to a rate calculated based on the average of the Fund’s NAV per share (the “Distribution Amount”), as reported for the final five trading days of the month preceding the announcement of distributions. The Distribution Amount applicable to Q1 2021 was reset based upon the results of the distribution rate calculation. The Distribution Amount applicable for future periods may be reset based upon the results of the distribution rate calculation.

There can be no guarantee that the Level Distribution Policy will be successful in its goals. The Fund’s ability to maintain a stable level of distributions to shareholders will depend on a number of factors, including changes in the financial market, market interest rates, and performance of overall equity and fixed-income markets. As portfolio and market conditions change, the ability of the Fund to continue to make distributions in accordance with the Level Distribution Policy may be affected.

Shareholders have the option of reinvesting distributions in additional common shares through the Fund’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan, or electing to receive cash by contacting AST, their financial adviser or their brokerage firm. Shareholders who wish to receive their distribution in cash must opt out of the Fund’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan. For further information, shareholders should carefully read the description of the Dividend Reinvestment Plan in the prospectus.

The Board may amend the Level Distribution Policy, the Distribution Amount or distribution intervals, or the Fund may cease distributions entirely, at any time, without prior notice to shareholders. The announcement of, amendment to, or later termination of this Level Distribution Policy may have an adverse effect on the market price of the Fund’s shares of common stock.

The Fund may at times, in its discretion, pay out less than the entire amount of net investment income earned in any particular period and may at times pay out such accumulated undistributed income in addition to net investment income earned in other periods in order to permit the Fund to maintain a stable level of distributions. As a result, the dividend paid by the Fund to shareholders for any particular period may be more or less than the amount of net investment income earned by the Fund during such period. The Fund intends to distribute all realized net long-term capital gains, if any, no more than once every twelve months.

To the extent that sufficient investment income is not available on a monthly basis, the Fund’s distributions may consist of return of capital in order to maintain the distribution amount. A return of capital occurs when some or all of the money that shareholders invested in the Fund is paid back to them. A return of capital does not necessarily reflect the Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with ‘yield’ or ‘income.’ Any such returns of capital will decrease the Fund’s total assets and, therefore, could have the effect of increasing the Fund’s expense ratio. In addition, the Level Distribution Policy may require the Fund to sell its portfolio securities at a less than opportune time to meet the distribution amount.

Shareholders should not make any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of the Fund’s distributions or the Fund’s Level Distribution Policy. With each distribution that does not consist solely of net investment income, the Fund will issue a notice to shareholders that will provide detailed information regarding the amount and composition of the distribution and other related information. The amounts and sources of distributions reported in the notice to shareholders are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the distributions for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund’s investment experience during its full fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send individual shareholders a Form 1099-DIV for each calendar year that will tell them how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes. Please consult your tax advisor about any tax implications applicable to you in light of your particular circumstances.

About the Highland Global Allocation Fund

The Highland Global Allocation Fund (“HGLB”) (NYSE:HGLB) is a closed-end fund managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. For more information visit www.highlandfunds.com/global-allocation-fund.

About Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. is an SEC-registered investment adviser. It is the adviser to a suite of registered funds, including open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds, and an exchange-traded fund. For more information visit www.highlandfunds.com.

The distribution may include a return of capital. Please refer to the 19(a)-1 Source of Distribution Notice on the Highland Funds website for Section 19 notices that provide estimated amounts and sources of the fund's distributions, which should not be relied upon for tax reporting purposes.

No assurance can be given that the Fund will achieve its investment objectives.

Shares of closed-end investment companies frequently trade at a discount to net asset value. The price of the Fund’s shares is determined by a number of factors, several of which are beyond the control of the Fund. Therefore, the Fund cannot predict whether its shares will trade at, below or above net asset value. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Highland Global Allocation Fund carefully before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund's prospectus, which may be obtained by calling 1-866-745-0264 or visiting www.highlandfunds.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.


Latest Stories

  • Alomar resigns from Hall of Fame board in wake of sexual misconduct investigation

    The Hall of Fame said in a statement Monday that the board accepted Alomar's letter of resignation from the board.

  • Naomi Osaka one of four 'Gen-Z superstars' to co-host Met Gala this year

    The four-time Grand Slam champion's star keeps on rising.

  • LeBron James rips play-in tournament: 'Whoever came up with that s*** needs to be fired'

    The Lakers may have to play in it, but that doesn't mean LeBron has to like it.

  • How to watch the WNBA's 25th anniversary season

    The WNBA will have 100 nationally televised games to mark its 25th anniversary season. Here's how to watch.

  • Canada's Einarson loses fourth straight in women's world curling championship

    At 1-5, Canada can't afford any more losses if the host team is going to make the playoffs.

  • Dodgers pitcher Dustin May to undergo Tommy John surgery

    The Dodgers are losing one of their young stars.

  • 3-time Indy 500 winner Bobby Unser dies at 87

    Bobby Unser, three-time winner of the Indy 500 and one of the most charismatic, compelling characters in racing history, has died at the age of 87.

  • It's been a disappointing season for the Raptors, but has it been a failure?

    It's been a challenging, disappointing year for the Raptors, but that doesn't necessarily mean the season has been a failure.

  • Amber Sabathia, CC Sabathia's wife, announces new career as baseball agent

    After 20 years of being a baseball wife, Amber Sabathia is becoming a baseball agent.

  • Packers GM doesn't think relationship with Aaron Rodgers is beyond repair

    Brian Gutekunst hopes the relationship between him and Rodgers can be repaired.

  • Watch the Champions League semifinals live this week with a free trial

    The final four of the Champions League will reach its riveting end, while two domestic ties carry heavy European implications for next year.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Atlanta Dream coach Nicki Collen hired to replace Kim Mulkey at Baylor

    With Nicki Collen headed to Waco, the Atlanta Dream now don't have a head coach less than two weeks from the start of the 2021 season.

  • 2021 NFL Draft recap, more CFP expansion talk, P.J. Fleck interview 2021 NFL Draft recap, more CFP expansion talk, P.J. Fleck interview

    Alas, Soup and Sandwich did not win the Kentucky Derby, but we press on here at the Yahoo Sports College Podcast. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde recap the rest of the NFL Draft from this past weekend. Who will be a late-round sleeper that will star in the league? SI's Ross Dellenger wrote a great piece taking us inside the last 27 months of College Football Playoff expansion talks. When is the earliest we could see an expanded field? Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck joins the show to talk about his new book with Jon Gordon, Tanner Morgan and the offense's development, the upcoming recruiting rush in June and the new one-time transfer rule's impact on the game.

  • Which of the rookie first-round quarterbacks is facing the most pressure in 2021?

    Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields and Mac Jones all are, in a sense, but each to varying degrees, and for various reasons.

  • Cincinnati fired coach John Brannen after allegedly 'jeopardizing' players' safety in workout

    Cincinnati fired coach John Brannen last month after just two seasons.

  • Browns sign DT Malik McDowell after ATV incident, 11-month prison sentence

    The last team McDowell was on ended up suing him for nearly $800K.

  • Grading all 32 NFL skill-position players post-draft: The Bucs run this show

    With the draft complete and most NFL rosters set ahead of the season, Matt Harmon dishes out a grade for every teams' skill position group.

  • Vikings decline 5th-year option on injury-hampered CB Hughes

    EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings declined the fifth-year contract option for cornerback Mike Hughes on Monday, with the injury-hampered 2018 first-round pick's future with the team in doubt. Hughes has 13 passes defenced, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions in 24 career games. He has missed more than half of them to injuries, first tearing the ACL in his left knee as a rookie. He cracked a bone in his neck in the last regular-season game in 2019 that kept him out of the playoffs, and that trouble persisted last year, limiting him to four games. The Vikings drafted three cornerbacks last year: Jeff Gladney in the first round, Cameron Dantzler in the third round and Harrison Hand in the fifth round. Then they added two free agents at the position this spring: Patrick Peterson, the three-time All-Pro, and Mackensie Alexander, the team's 2016 second-round pick who returned after one season away. Hughes becomes the fifth first-round draft pick to have his fifth-year option declined by the Vikings since the rookie contract structure began in 2011, joining wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson and quarterback Christian Ponder. The Vikings have exercised those options on six players: cornerback Trae Waynes, linebacker Anthony Barr, cornerback Xavier Rhodes, defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd, offensive tackle Matt Kalil and safety Harrison Smith. ___ More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Brewers activate Yelich and Cain from IL, send down Hiura

    PHILADELPHIA — The NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers are finally starting to get more healthy. Milwaukee activated 2018 NL MVP Christian Yelich and fellow outfielder Lorenzo Cain from the injured list and put both in the starting lineup for Monday night’s game at Philadelphia. The Brewers made room for the two former All-Stars by sending slumping first baseman Keston Hiura and outfielder Tyrone Taylor to the alternate training site. “We haven’t been activating players lately, so just to activate some players is a change of how last week went, that’s for sure,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. The Brewers had 17 players on the injured list Sunday when they lost 16-4 to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Yelich hasn’t played since April 11 due to a lower back strain, Cain had a left quad strain and last played on April 13. Even with all those injuries, the Brewers won three of four from the Dodgers. They're starting a seven-game road trip with a 17-11 mark that tied the San Francisco Giants for the best record in the National League. “We’ve done a decent job winning some games without some important players, so these guys don’t have to do everything,” Counsell said. “Just contribute to wins.” Yelich is batting .333 with a .459 on-base percentage and no homers and one RBI in just nine games. Cain, who played only five games last year before opting out, is hitting .154 with two homers and four RBIs in seven games. “We’ll be safe with both these guys and ease them both into it,” Counsell said. “I’d expect days off for both of them as we go here, especially on this road trip, just kind of seeing where they’re at and getting their legs underneath them.” Counsell said Hiura and Taylor both eventually would end up with the Brewers’ Triple-A affiliate in Nashville, Tennessee. Hiura opened the season as the Brewers’ starting first baseman but was batting just .152 with one homer and five RBIs in 26 games. He had struck out in 32 of his 89 plate appearances. After posting a .938 OPS in 84 games as a rookie in 2019, Hiura batted .212 with 13 homers, 32 RBIs and an NL-high 85 strikeouts last season. This year, he continued to struggle and had stopped hitting with power. Hiura noted on Instagram last month that his mother was diagnosed in February with B-cell follicular lymphoma, a form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. “At this point, it’s just best for Keston, I think, to kind of get in a different environment, maybe take a little time off here before he starts playing in games again and then just get started in a new environment,” Counsell said. “It’s important for us that I think and still really believe Keston can be our primary first baseman and has the ability to be a force in the middle of our lineup. We weren’t there and it felt like we were almost getting a little farther from that than closer to that at some point," he said. Counsell said Daniel Vogelbach would get much of the work at first base for now and that outfielder Billy McKinney also could make some appearances there. Hiura had played second base in 2019-20 but moved to first base this year when the Brewers signed Kolten Wong, a Gold Glove second baseman the last two seasons. Counsell said the decision to send Hiura down was dictated entirely by the 24-year-old’s struggles at the plate rather than anything he did at his new position. “I really think this is going to benefit Keston,” Counsell said. “I think it can be a short-term thing, and I think he can be back and be a productive offensive player fairly quickly.” In another move, the Brewers lost right-handed reliever Phil Bickford when the Los Angeles Dodgers claimed him off waivers. The Brewers had designated Bickford for assignment on Wednesday. ___ More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press