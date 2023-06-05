Highland Around Town - June 7 edition

Noon Friday, June 9, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Submissions will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Wednesday, June 7

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness: NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group — 6:30-8 p.m. Online via Zoom. Free peer-to-peer support group for adults with a mental health condition working towards recovery. Every Wednesday. Open the Zoom app and enter 3914844542. For information: kelly.nami.swi@gmail.com or 618-798-9788.

Thursday, June 8

▪ Schnucks Career Fair — 1-5 p.m. All Schnucks store locations. St. Louis-based and family-owned Schnuck Markets, Inc. is hosting a company-wide career fair at all 115 stores across Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin. Schnucks plans to hire for a variety of positions offering flexible schedules and locations, career advancement, the option to be paid after each shift, health benefits (after a qualifying period) and other teammate perks. Part-time positions and full-time department manager positions (at select locations) are available. To expedite the process, prospective teammates planning to attend the fair should visit schnucks.com/careers and complete the online application prior to attending.

Friday, June 9

▪ Aviston Legion Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod (baked or fried), catfish, shrimp, hush puppies, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com.

Friday, June 9 & Saturday, June 10

▪ Garden Club of Lebanon presents its Secret Garden Tour — 4-8 p.m. Friday, June 9, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 10. Lebanon. Gardening ideas abound during this self-guided tour featuring six beautiful gardens and two community gardens. During tour times, maps may be obtained at the Lebanon Visitors’ Center, 221 W. St Louis St., Lebanon. Admission is by donation and proceeds support the club’s annual student scholarships. Additional information may be found at gardencluboflebanon.org or follow the club on Facebook.

Friday, June 9 thru Sunday, June 11

▪ Highland Jaycees annual Schweizerfest — 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, June 9, noon to midnight Saturday, June 10, and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, June 11. Town Square, Highland. Rides and food vendors, games, activities and entertainment. Parades start at 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. facebook.com/events/238213701924219

Saturday, June 10

▪ Highland Garden Tour — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 10. Various locations. The Highland Garden Club invites you to experience some of Highland’s natural gems. The tour includes six private gardens and two public gardens. Tickets are available in Highland at Big R, The Greenhouse, and Highland Chamber of Commerce. Cost: $6 in advance, $7 the day of the tour.

▪ Taco Festival 2023 — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Marine Village Park, 300 N. Duncan St., Marine. Featuring 100+ merchandise vendors, multiple taco food trucks, live music and entertainment for the whole family, local makers, bakers, direct sales and artisans. All proceeds go directly to the Tyler Timmins Memorial Foundation. Bring a lawn chair. facebook.com/events/243270078071929

Sunday, June 11

▪ Litchfield Pickers Market — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 400 N. State St., Downtown Litchfield. Vintage, antique, industrial, architectural, repurposed and collectible goods. 866-733-5833 or facebook.com/litchfieldpickersmarket.

▪ Highland Knights of Columbus Dance — 2-5 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 12454 State Route 143, Highland. Doors open at 1 p.m. The Rendition Band will play. This band plays a mix of music. Admission is $10 per person. There will also be a pork steak dinner offered for $10/plate which includes baked beans and potato salad. Other food items are also available.

▪ Madison County Historical Society Speaker Series: ‘An Introduction to Armenian Culture, History, and the Armenian Genocide’ — 2 p.m. Main Street Community Center, 1003 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Historian Norma Asadorian, whose Armenian grandparents immigrated to Granite City, Illinois, will introduce the audience to Armenian culture and the Armenian genocide. Free and open to the public. madcohistory.org

Tuesday, June 13

▪ Highland Farmers’ Market — 4-8 p.m. Highland Square, 914 Main St., Highland. Local farmers, cottage food makers, and crafters will be present to sell a variety of produce, meats, desserts and more. Each Tuesday morning a map will be posted on the Highland Parks and Recreation Facebook page showing what vendors will be present.

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. Free and open to all. For info or to join the Zoom meeting, contact Craig at 618-567-6095. palgroup.org

Other area happenings

▪ Auxiliary of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland Imo’s Night — 4-8 p.m. Thursday, June 15. Imo’s Pizza, 2625 Plaza Drive, Highland. The Auxiliary of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland is hosting a fundraising event at Imo’s Pizza in Highland. By dining in, carrying out or receiving delivery during this event, the Auxiliary will receive 20% of all sales. Imo’s menu includes appetizers, pizza, salads, pasta, sandwiches and desserts.

▪ Zoofari 2023 — 7 p.m. to midnight Friday, June 16. Saint Louis Zoo, One Government Drive, St. Louis. Eat, drink and dance the night away under the moonlight at the best party in St. Louis! Proceeds from the biennial fundraiser support Saint Louis Zoo conservation efforts here and around the world. Zoofari is a creative black-tie, a fusion of formal and fun! Rock an outfit with fun patterns or bold colors, sport an animal bowtie or cummerbund, don a tuxedo jacket with shorts, wear eclectic jewelry and comfortable footwear. For 21+ only. Rain or shine. Advance tickets required: stlzoo.org/zoofari.

▪ ENTICE Illinois Pollinator Workshop — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 17. Carlyle Lake Visitor Center, 801 Lake Road, Carlyle. This workshop will provide training for educators through a hands-on, interdisciplinary workshop led by natural resource professionals and educators. ENTICE workshops are approved by the Illinois State board of Education offering professional Development hours for teachers. ENTICE workshops are available to teachers, home-schooling educators, non formal educators and youth-group leaders in Illinois only. To register for the Illinois Pollinator workshop, go to enticeworkshops.com and register through the link shown with the Illinois Pollinator workshop description. 618-594-2484, ext. 3.

▪ 2023 Garden Tour — 4-8 p.m. Friday, June 23, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 24. Maryville and Glen Carbon areas. Tour eight beautiful gardens in the Maryville-Glen Carbon area. Tickets are $13 and can be purchased at Joe’s Market Basket in Edwardsville and Troy Creekside Nursery in Collinsville. Children 10 and under are free. Rain or shine. Sponsored by Madison County Extension Education Foundation. 618-344-4230 or event.gives/madcogardentour23.

HACF thanks retiring directors and welcomes new directors

When the Highland Area Community Foundation was founded in 1995, it was decided that the community-at-large should always have a voice in deciding who manages the Foundation.

Accordingly, the By-Laws were written to require that all replacement directors be nominated by a committee that consists of one representative from the following organizations: Highland Chamber of Commerce, Highland Community School District Board of Education, St. Paul’s Board of Education, Business Education Alliance, and Highland Woman’s Club. An additional representative on the committee is from the Highland Rotary Club, Highland Lions Club, Highland Jaycees, Highland Civic Woman’s Club, Highland Business Women’s Club, and the Highland Optimist Club – on a rotating basis. It is a unique selection process that assures well-rounded representation from the community.

Retiring Highland Area Community Foundation board members Lee Rinderer and Cathy Boulanger served two terms on the board of directors.

Board members are elected for a three-year term and can serve a second three-year term if he/she so desires. After a director has served for two successive terms, he/she will not be eligible for re-election until at least one year after completing the second term.

The Foundation thanks Lee and Cathy for their years of service, and welcomes Jay and Lisa as they join the Board of Directors.

For more information about the Highland Area Community Foundation, call our office at 618-654-4727 or go to our website at www.hacf.org.