UK records highest-ever 57,752 new Covid-19 infections as health expert warns London faces Tier 5

Londaon Ambulance staff wheel a patient into The Royal London Hospital in east London (Getty)

The United Kingdom has recorded 57,725 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours - the highest figure so far.

Tuesday's figure of 53,135 cases was the previous highest since the pandemic began.

The number of deaths in the last 24 hours within 28 days of a positive test is 445. The 4,091 deaths over the past seven days represent an increase of 20.2 per cent increase from the week before

It brings the total number of UK cases so far to 2,599,789 and the total number of deaths to 74,570.

A further 383 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 51,051, NHS England said on Saturday.

Patients were aged between 27 and 100. All except 11, aged between 36 and 95, had known underlying health conditions.

The latest record-breaking figures come as at least 11 anti-lockdown protesters were arrested in Hyde Park after they clashed with officers on horseback.

Crowds of between 200 to 300 people began to gather in Hyde Park, which is in a Tier 4 coronavirus area, at around 1.30pm, the Metropolitan Police said.

Most people dispersed but 11 people had been arrested for breaching Covid-19 regulations by 3pm.

Watch: ‘Mixing vaccines not recommended’

A health expert has told of how London should be placed in a higher Tier 5 restrictions as the government tries to keep down infection rates.

Professor Paul Hunter, an expert in infectious diseases at the University of East Anglia, told the Daily Mail : "Newham, Lewisham, Islington, Hillingdon, Havering, Haringey, Greenwich, Hackney – if anything (Tier 5) is going to be in London or predominantly in London.

"Whether it's the capital as a whole or particular local authorities within that, I'm not sure how they'll do it, but I expect it would be difficult to put some authorities in and leave others out."

After Education Secretary Gavin Williamson confirmed that all London primary schools would be closed from Monday in the capital a Year 6 teacher in London has said “all schools should be closed right now”.

Story continues

She added that teaching remotely takes “far more work and time to prepare”.

Miss D, who wanted to remain anonymous, said: “It is outrageous that the Government seem to have quietly devised sub-tiers within Tier 4 – if it’s not safe for children and school staff in London to be in school, then the same should apply to all of Tier 4.

“From next week, I will be teaching remotely. This is not the easy or ‘lazy’ option for teachers. It takes far more work and time to prepare and teach remotely. Most teachers would much rather be teaching in person but it simply isn’t safe.”

“To announce yet another major decision on a Friday evening during the annual leave is yet another example of the Government’s lack of consideration to school staff,” the anonymous teacher told the PA news agency.

“Teachers will now be scrambling this weekend to prepare remote learning.”

Watch: Should I book a holiday in 2021?